CAMBRIDGE — Christ Church Cambridge Concert Series will present pianist Solomon Eichner at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 1, in a program playing Chopin, Tchaikovsky, Debussy, Gershwin and several other composers.
Eichner is Polish-American, originally from Baltimore, and graduated from Manhattan School of Music and Peabody Conservatory. When not performing concerts, he maintains a faculty position for the North Carolina Chamber Music Institute. He has played with many symphony orchestras, including North Carolina Symphony, playing Beethoven, and with many concert series throughout the United States as well as performances in England, Italy, Germany, Austria and Poland.
In 2018, Eichner had the distinction of playing at the March of the Living Foundation for the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz Concentration Camp near Krakow, Poland, and at the Krakow Philharmonic Hall in front of an audience of 20,000.
In 2016, he debuted at Carnegie Hall in New York after winning the “Golden Key” International Competition and has won other competitions.
Christ Episcopal Church is located on the corner of Church and High streets. Parking is available behind the church. Tickets are $10 at the door, with students admitted free. For information call the church at 410-228-3161.
