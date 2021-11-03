Pickering Creek holds birdseed sale, Seed Social

EASTON — As summer winds down, local birds have finished their breeding season, and the fledglings are striking out on their own. Several birds will be switching their diets from insects to high fat seeds and suets to help them get ready for wintering here, or migrating south. That means it’s time to get your bird feeders back out and clean them. You can run them through the dishwasher, or wash with boiling water and soap.
Bird feeding helps sustain birds through the harshest winter days as well as provides exciting interactions with birds as you get to see beautiful cardinals, chickadees, nuthatches, goldfinch, titmice, finches and more bouncing around your feeding station every time you peek out your window.
Pickering Creek Audubon Center will run its annual birdseed sale through Nov 9. The center has switched this year from Meyers Seed Company to The Mill of Bel Air. The items available are largely be the same with some differences in quantity and mix styles, with the same high quality if seed. Payment by check or credit card are available this year. Additional donations supporting the center’s work to connect people with nature are always welcome. The largest order wins a free bird feeder.
Seed pick up will be at Pickering Creek’s inaugural Seed Social from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, at the center. Bring your friends, come have a drink and snack on us, meet fellow birders, and pick up your seed, the center said in a news release. Pickering Creek staff will be onsite to answer any bird questions visitors might have, and Pickering Director Mark Scallion will share news of the exciting new trails and new programs at Pickering Creek.
