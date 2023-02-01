Pickering Creek presents ‘Owls of the Eastern Ice’ with Jonathan Slaght   

Jonathan Slaght, shown with owl, will speak Feb. 16 at Pickering Creek Audubon Center.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — In “Owls of the Eastern Ice,” American researcher and conservationist Jonathan Slaght takes participants to the Primoriye region of Eastern Russia, where they join a small team for late-night monitoring missions, on mad dashes across thawing rivers, drink vodka with mystics, hermits, and scientists, and listen to fireside tales of Amur tigers. Most captivating of all are the fish owls themselves: careful hunters, devoted parents, singers of eerie duets, and irrepressible survivors in a harsh and shrinking habitat.

