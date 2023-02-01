Pickering Creek presents ‘Owls of the Eastern Ice’ with Jonathan Slaght   

EASTON — In “Owls of the Eastern Ice,” American researcher and conservationist Jonathan Slaght takes participants to the Primoriye region of Eastern Russia, where they join a small team for late-night monitoring missions, on mad dashes across thawing rivers, drink vodka with mystics, hermits, and scientists, and listen to fireside tales of Amur tigers. Most captivating of all are the fish owls themselves: careful hunters, devoted parents, singers of eerie duets, and irrepressible survivors in a harsh and shrinking habitat.
On Thursday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m., join Pickering Creek and wildlife biologist, author, and leading Blakiston’s fish owl expert Jonathan Slaght for a conversation about the world’s largest owl, the stories of his field research and the conservation efforts underway to protect this secretive species.
Slaght is the director of conservation, Wildlife Conservation Society’s Russia Program. He manages research projects involving endangered species such as Blakiston’s fish owls and Amur tigers, and coordinates WCS avian conservation activities along the East Asia-Australasian Flyway from the Arctic to the Tropics. Slaght has been featured by the BBC World Service, the New York Times, The Guardian, Smithsonian Magazine, The New Yorker and Audubon Magazine, among others.
Pickering Creek’s cosponsors for this program are the Talbot Bird Club and the Chesapeake Forum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.