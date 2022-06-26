STEVENSVILLE — Four years of effort by local pickleball members in Queen Anne’s County, particularly founding club member Jim Flaherty, has resulted in 10 new pickleball courts being built at Mowbray Park in Stevensville.
With just nine members forming the club five years ago, pickleball, a game similar to tennis but with different physical dimensions, “has become the fast growing sport, not only on the Eastern Shore, but across the nation,” said QA Parks and Recreation Director Steve Chandlee at the ribbon-cutting ceremony, June 9.
“Pickleball membership and participation has grown from the original nine members to just over 200 members in the county now,” said Flaherty. The name adopted by the group of mostly seniors, “The Crabby Pickleballers.”
There are also two pickleball courts in Grasonville, and one in the Sudlersville area. Chandlee said, “With these new courts across the county, we think the popularity of the sport will continue to spike.”
When the sport first started here several years ago, it attracted senior citizens, many of whom has previously played tennis. The smaller dimensions of the pickleball court, larger pickleball paddle and slower moving game in general means pickleball lends itself to seniors staying physically active with less physical stress.
That being said, Flaherty enthusiastically stated, “If pickleball is introduced to children at an early age, say, elementary school, our few local courts will become overwhelmed very quickly! We’ll find we’re going to need more pickleball courts in a hurry!”
One of the local pickleball enthusiasts, the late Carole Cascio of Stevensville left $300,000 to the development of pickleball courts in Queen Anne’s County. Flaherty received word of this gift recently, as Cascio’s estate was being settled. Flaherty contacted the leadership of the YMCA in Centreville, where 12 pickleball courts — six indoor courts and six outdoor courts — will be built at the new YMCA facility, where construction is currently underway. The names of Carole Cascio and her late husband Andrew Cascio will be posted there for their contributions to the courts.
Queen Anne’s Commissioner Jim Moran, who has served on the commission’s Advisory Board to Parks and Recreation, said, “In other words, building these pickleball courts is a ‘homerun’ for everyone!”
Commissioner Steve Wilson was also present at the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Moran and Wilson, along with the other three commissioners, were recognized for their support, having voted unanimously to approve the construction of the new courts.
Chandlee said, “The timing was right for the request to do this, as we were already scheduled to repair the existing tennis courts across the county in the 2022 budget, so no additional funds had to be added.”
The pickleball courts replace the former tennis courts at Mowbray Park. Tennis can still be played at Old Love Point Park, just two miles away from Mowbray. Also, lights have been added at Old Love Point Park for night play. Previously, Mowbray Park had the only lighted tennis courts in the county. The pickleball courts also are lighted, using a manual switch, up until 10 p.m. any night people want to play there.
Lessons to learn to play pickleball can be arranged by calling QA Parks and Recreation at 410-758-0835 or Jim Flaherty at 443-852-6285.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.