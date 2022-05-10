PRESTON — CASA of Caroline capped off its Pinwheels for Prevention campaign to raise awareness of child abuse and its prevention by observing and honoring Blue Sunday at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Preston on April 24. Blue Sunday is a National Day of Prayer for children who’ve experienced abuse. It has been observed annually on the last Sunday in April since its inception in 1993.
“Throughout the month of April, we’ve been working to raise awareness of child abuse and its prevention by encouraging pinwheel displays and holding our own pinwheel planting ceremony in the Denton Community Garden,” said Amy Horne, director of outreach and partnerships. “Our mission throughout the Pinwheels for Prevention campaign has been to raise awareness to end abuse, but sadly, abuse still occurs. Praying for those children is one more way we can work towards protecting them.”
CASA Executive Director Shelly Kulp added, “We appreciate all of our community partners and churches play a really big role in supporting CASA. Many of our volunteers attend churches throughout our community and we appreciate the support we receive from local congregations.”
As part of the service at Immanuel Lutheran for Blue Sunday, Pastor David Casey-Motley included The Blue Sunday Prayer during the Prayers of the People. But the day was about more than Blue Sunday. After the service, CASA of Caroline presented a check to Immanuel Lutheran in support of The MaryLou Plutschak Memorial Fund. Plutschak was a longtime CASA of Caroline volunteer who passed away in October of 2020.
“We thought Blue Sunday was a great opportunity to recognize the role that faith communities have in supporting CASA, while also honoring MaryLou’s service and dedication to our organization,” Kulp said.
“We were touched by the number of memorial tributes we received in MaryLou’s honor and chose to pass those donations on to the fund the church established in her name as a way to preserve MaryLou’s legacy,” Horne added.
Plutschak’s family attended the service and presentation. “The memorial donation from CASA of Caroline to our church is such a fitting tribute,” said Glen Plutschak, MaryLou’s widower. “MaryLou loved Immanuel Lutheran of Preston and spent so much time there serving in any way she could. She was also entirely committed to CASA and advocating for children in hopes of providing the best possible outcomes for the child’s future. She believed her work with CASA and Immanuel were connected — caring for children and the community through Christ.”
“MaryLou was passionate about serving disadvantaged children and youth,” Kulp added. “She tackled difficult situations with ease and grace and was unflinchingly a strong voice for these children and youth during her time as a volunteer.”
Blue Sunday was also recognized at Ames United Methodist Church in Denton. Lay leader Harley Speir guided the children in planting pinwheels in front of the church, after which Pastor David Griffin presented a donation check to Jeanne Scott-Turnell, a dedicated CASA of Caroline volunteer since 2017.
“Our God is an awesome God,” said Scott-Turnell. “I want to thank Ames United Methodist Church for recognizing the needs of our children. We are blessed.
“Please don’t set aside this awareness after today. All of our children need the power of our prayers every single day.”
To learn more about Pinwheels for Prevention, Blue Sunday, or how one can support CASA of Caroline, visit www.carolinecasa.org or call 410-479-8301.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.