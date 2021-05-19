FEDERALSBURG — In 2020, a group of local pastors, business leaders and interested citizens became involved in a plan to open an activity center for area youth, senior citizens and others to use in downtown Federalsburg.
When Mayor Kim Abner and Council member Debi Sewell were elected in 2019, they envisioned a community center which would provide activities for youth and other citizens.
“But how do we fund it and who would run it,” Abner said.
David Ricks and other members of Men For Change Inc. had already been working with local youth for about a dozen years, mentoring them and offering positive role models in the community. They had been addressing the social, educational, wellness and cultural needs of children between the ages of 7 to 17.
Their brochure states, “Our goal is to instruct young men and women to integrate the benefits of positive thinking, responsible personal conduct and respect for self and others into their daily curriculum.”
Pastor Pam Bockart of Christ United Methodist Church in Federalsburg was also interested in organizing activities for community youth. So were others in the community. Getting these people together was instrumental in the plan.
“And it kind of snowballed from there,” Abner said. “A lot of people from the community are now involved. This is a great partnership in the community which can provide services to all citizens.”
A committee was formed over a year ago with local business leaders, pastors and interested citizens. Bockart is the director, and the committee includes Pastor Stanford Ricks, David Ricks, Ronnie James, Sherwood Sharp Sr., Felita Friend, Kim Abner, Wayne Cole, Darlene Hammond, and others.
Some of the programs being considered are: counseling on resume writing, interview skills and dress for success; joint programs and activities with senior citizens and youth; yoga and exercise; arts and crafts; and guest speakers.
Partnership opportunities include the Chesapeake YMCA, Caroline County Department of Recreation and Parks and Caroline County Human Services Council.
Many hurdles have been accomplished to date — access to the old Dollar General building on Morris Avenue, zoning and building permits, grant and other capital improvement funding, and more.
Delegate Johnny Mautz, R-37B-Talbot, and State Senator Addie Eckardt obtained a $100,000 grant from the State of Maryland which is being used for demolition, construction materials, labor and other renovation expenses. The committee is pursuing other grant opportunities as well.
Zack Hodges of 1st Green Home, LLC is upgrading old lighting fixtures to interior and exterior LED lighting through a program with Delmarva Power across the Eastern Shore of Maryland. This program covers 70% of costs associated with replacing existing lighting with DSL Rated Premium LED Lighting to qualified businesses, churches, farms and non-profit organizations. Some of the advantages of LED lighting is greater brightness, lower wattage resulting in cost savings, longer lasting bulbs, and emits no heat, keeping buildings cooler.
An appeal letter has recently been mailed to local businesses and other fundraising opportunities are being pursued. The project is still accepting donations from the community. Please address to Federalsburg Activity Center, P. O. Box 112, Federalsburg MD 21632.
A carryout baked half-chicken dinner fundraiser is planned from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 18, at VFW Post 5246 in Federalsburg. Menu includes half-chicken, green beans, baked beans, mac and cheese, roll with butter and brownie. Dinner is $12, and local delivery will be available. For pre-sales, call Ronnie at 410-829-6308.
Anticipated opening of the Federalsburg Activity Center is by the end of the year. For more information on the center or how you can support this effort, contact David Ricks at 443-786-5182.
