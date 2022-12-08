Pleasant Day raising funds for medical adult day care

One of the prizes for a $25 donation to the Pleasant Holidays fundraiser at Pleasant Day Medical Adult Day Care is an artificial wreath of roses and magnolia blossoms designed and donated by Joh’s Four Seasons Florist.
CAMBRIDGE — There is still time to be part of the Pleasant Holidays virtual fundraiser for Pleasant Day Medical Adult Day Care in Cambridge. The event is being held instead of the annual Festival of Wreaths, which was held for 30 years. The live festival event has not been held since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Funds raised by Pleasant Holidays will make it possible to provide home-cooked meals at Christmas and New Year’s Day for program participants as well as needed Christmas gifts.
Donors to the fundraiser get a chance to win one of a selection of raffle prizes depending on the amount of their donation.
The first tier of prizes for a $50 donation includes: a ticket for two on a tour of six Chesapeake Bay lighthouses aboard the Fish Magnet guided by Capt. Phil Gootee, valued at $300; a three-hour guided tour for six of “Harriet Tubman’s Secret Places” donated by the Harriet Tubman Museum and narrated by William Jarmon and Linda Harris, valued at $200; and a VIP Tasting for six at Layton’s Chance Vineyard and Winery, the Mid-Atlantic’s first and only Certified Craft Winery, near Vienna, valued at $150.
Each $25 donation to the fundraiser will be entered in a second tier drawing for either a large artificial wreath filled with white roses and magnolia blossoms created by John Beauchamp of John’s Four Seasons Florist, a fresh pine wreath from St. Helier Farm in Preston donated by Vista and Mike Cheesman or a money wreath, designed by Barbara Marsh.
“We are very appreciative of the donors of these unique raffle prizes,” said Vickers, “and we are blessed to have them as part of many local businesses which have been involved in this fundraiser over the years.”
She said raffle items are featured on the website at www.pleasantday.com as well as the Facebook page.
Donations to the Pleasant Holidays raffle fundraiser may be made through the Pleasant Day Medical Adult Day Care website at www.pleasantday.com or sent to Pleasant Day Medical Adult Day Care, 2474 Cambridge Beltway, Cambridge MD 21613. Please be sure to include contact information. There will be three drawings for each tier held Monday, Dec. 12.
For more information, call Jackie Vickers at 410-228-0190. Pleasant Day is a 501(c)(3) organization.
