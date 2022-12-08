Pleasant Day raising funds for medical adult day care

One of the prizes for a $25 donation to the Pleasant Holidays fundraiser at Pleasant Day Medical Adult Day Care is an artificial wreath of roses and magnolia blossoms designed and donated by Joh’s Four Seasons Florist.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

CAMBRIDGE — There is still time to be part of the Pleasant Holidays virtual fundraiser for Pleasant Day Medical Adult Day Care in Cambridge. The event is being held instead of the annual Festival of Wreaths, which was held for 30 years. The live festival event has not been held since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

