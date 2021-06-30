Looking for staycation ideas? July at the parks provides a variety of opportunities to get outdoors and enjoy the warm summer weather. From a concert to movies to exercise and nature programs, there’s plenty to keep the family entertained at Martinak State Park and Tuckahoe State Park.
EVENTS
Summer Concert: Kindred Spirits will perform folk and country music at the Martinak State Park Pavilion on Saturday, July 3, at 6 p.m. Bring a picnic dinner and enjoy the free music as you enjoy the views of Watts Creek.
Martinak Nature Center: Open Saturdays from 1 to 4 p.m. and Sundays 9 a.m. to noon for crafts, critters and hiking.
Wild Readers: Join our book group! “Wesley the Owl” will be the first book to read and discuss on July 22 at 7 p.m. at the Martinak Nature Center. Also, you will be able to observe a special visitor from the aviary.
Roving Ranger: On Friday nights at Martinak and Tuckahoe State Park camp loops, a ranger will conduct a roving scales or tails mini program at 6 p.m.
Jr. Rangers and Park Pals: A nature exploration program will be held at Tuckahoe and Martinak State Park on Tuesdays (started June 22) at 6 p.m. for those ages 4-6 and 7 p.m. for ages 7-14. Call 410-820-1668 to register.
Aviary Tour: Learn about who lives in the aviary and why and how park staff care for them on Saturdays and Sundays at 3 p.m. at Tuckahoe State Park Office.
Outdoor Movie Night: This Y sponsored movie will be held on July 17 at 8 p.m. at Sutton Park in Ridgely.
SPECIAL WEEKEND
What’s the Buzz Weekend: Observe and learn about insects on July 10 and 11. A variety of activities will be held including hikes, crafts, a movie and kayak trip at Tuckahoe State Park. Check the Friends of Martinak and Tuckahoe State Park Facebook page for more information.
What’s the Buzz Hike: Meet at the Tuckahoe State Park Office on Friday, July 10, at 9 a.m. for a walk. Observe and learn about the various insects along the way. Bring bug spray and water.
Dragonfly Kayak Paddle: Bring or rent a kayak and meet at Tuckahoe State Park beach on Sunday, July 11, at 10 a.m. for a guided paddle and learn about dragonflies. Call the park office at 410-820-1668 to reserve a space.
What’s the Buzz Movie: Watch “A Bug’s Life,” at Tuckahoe State Park, Cherry Lane, at 9 p.m. Bring your own chairs and snacks. Come early to make a glow bug.
WALKS AND HIKES
Senior Walk: Meet at the Martinak State Park Office at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays to walk a paved trail and camp loop. It’s 1.5 miles in length or about 3,000 steps. Plenty of benches are available for resting and enjoying nature.
Step Challenge Walk: How many steps can you walk this month? Let’s set a goal for walking on Wednesday afternoon at 5 p.m. Meet at the Martinak State Park Office to begin your walk challenge and meet others. Inclement weather, meet in the nature center.
Steps to Fitness: Meet at the Martinak State Park Nature Center on Tuesday at 5 p.m. and on Thursday at 9 a.m. for a 2-mile brisk walk that includes body weight exercises. Inclement weather, meet in the nature center.
Morning Hike: Meet on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at the Cherry Lane Pavilion at Tuckahoe State Park for a 2-mile hike.
YOGA
AM and PM Stretch: Meet at Martinak State Park Amphitheatre on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. and Thursdays at 8 a.m. to improve your flexibility, core development, and balance through exercises and yoga. Please bring a yoga mat or towel. Inclement weather, meet in the nature center.
CYCLING
Cruiser Cycling: Borrow bikes from the Martinak State Park Nature Center on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. and Thursdays at noon for an easy ride through the park and nearby low traffic roads.
Peddle Power: Cycle 10 miles on roads near the parks. Meet at the Martinak State Park Office on Wednesday July 7 and July 21 at 6 p.m and on July 14 and July 28 at the Tuckahoe State Park Lake Parking Lot. Helmet required and lights suggested. This ride is for beginner road riders. Average speed is 10 mph.
Caroline Cycles: Discover 20+ miles of country roads in Caroline County on Saturday, July 24, at 9 a.m. Meet at Preston Elementary School, 225 Main St., Preston. This no drop ride is for experienced riders. Average speed is 12-15 mph. Helmet required and lights suggested. Call 410-924-1529 for more information.
CRAFT
Yarning at the Arboretum: Join us for “Yarning at the Adkins Arboretum” on the second Wednesday of the month from 2 to 4 p.m. Bring yarn projects and a chair for an afternoon of camaraderie and encouragement. Registration is suggested. Call 410-634-2847.
Check the website for more park activities by clicking on the calendar of events at http://dnr.maryland.gov/Publiclands/Pages/outdooreduc.aspx or like the parks on Facebook at Friends of Tuckahoe and Martinak State Parks or go to https://www.carolinemd.org/141/Recreation-Parks or the Caroline County Recreation and Parks Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.