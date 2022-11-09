EASTON — The Talbot Historical Society presents “A Date with History” as part of its lecture series about Poplar Island at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Denton Extended Museum and Hill Research Center, 25 S. Washington Street, Easton.
Learn about Poplar Island’s unique story and continuing habitat successes at this talk given by Kristina Motley, senior environmental specialist, from Maryland Environmental Service.
Poplar Island is an environmental restoration project located in the Chesapeake Bay in Talbot County. The beneficial use project, started in the 1990s, relies on dredged material collected from the approach channels to the Baltimore Harbor to restore lost remote island habitat within the Chesapeake Bay.
The project partnership between Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Port Administration, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and Maryland Environmental Service has been in place for over 20 years and has seen the restoration of almost 400 acres of wetland habitat.
Upland habitat and additional wetland habitat are planned and the island is slated to be completed in the 2040s. More than 400 different species of wildlife have been documented and over 30 different birds have been confirmed as nesting onsite.
Reservations are required. The lecture is fee for Talbot Historical Society members and $5 for others.
For more information or to register, contact the Talbot Historical Society at 410-822-0773 or email kaylaw@talbothistory.org.
