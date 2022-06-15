PRESTON — Positive Strides Therapeutic Riding Center hosted a friendly competition for its clientele on June 11. A large group of volunteers in blue shirts showed up to help each rider with special needs perform a variety of horse skills, like equitation and jumping. The riders with special needs came in many different age groups, but they all cheered for who ever won an event.
Karen Weber-Millstein is the director of marketing and development for Positive Strides.
“Today we are showcasing our riders who have just finished up the spring session, which is 10-week session. The riders come once a week. This is a culmination of that teaching. After each class they do give out medals,” said Weber-Millstein.
“In our spring session, we had about 25 riders. We had to shut down for a year and half because of COVID. We have a great volunteer base. It can take three volunteers per rider. So, if you have five riders in the ring, that is 15 volunteers. We are always looking for volunteers,” she added.
The volunteers are mostly female and have a mellow supportive demeanor. The organization has about six horses.
“You can tell that the horses know that they have somebody on their back that needs extra care. They are trained for therapeutic riding,” said Weber-Millstein.
Progress and fun are two major goals. Seeing progress with the special needs population takes a keen eye. It can be as subtle as moving their foot a little bit to help stop the horse.
Kim Hopkins-Thomas, executive director, said, “Today we showcase what they have learned in the spring riding session. It varies from range of motion, improvement in gait, improvement in behavior, memorization skills. Whatever their needs are, we assign goals that are suited to them. Every day they ride, there is improvement. Sometimes the plans have to change if they are having a bad day.”
Hopkins-Thomas seems to have found her calling. She loves horses and the riders. She is really good with both the humans and the animals. One rider was having a bad day and didn’t want to ride at all. It took firm cajoling from his mother and about five volunteers to get him on the horse. For this day, just riding is a victory for this participant.
“I call them my kids even though some of them are older than I am. They are all my kids. Watching the interaction with them and the horse, the interaction of the volunteers and the riders. But most of all watching them have a little more independence and a little more self confidence as a result of what we do out there. A big smiling response. That is what keeps me going. That is what all this hard work is for,” said Hopkins-Thomas.
There is someone on staff who cares for all the animals. Horses weigh about 1,200 pounds. That is a lot of farrier visits, stalls to be mucked and hay to be fed. This person happens to be Hopkins-Thomas’ daughter, Ashley Hopkins, who works 12 to 14 hours a day as the equine manager.
“The horses belong to Positive Strides, but they board with me. It is all horses 24/7. I like to see the riders enjoy their time with the horses. It is a lot of work, but it is so worth it to see them out there. It is really rewarding,” said Hopkins.
There was some local color at the microphone to announce the events. He was “Cowboy” Jack Lewis of Hurlock, wearing a large white cowboy hat.
“To see the progress of the riders and when they come and smile and say thank you, that is reward enough. We never say ‘goodbye’ we always say ‘happy trails.’ We have all ages here. Youngsters, teenagers and young adults,” said Lewis.
This year is a celebration of decades of work serving the mentally and physically disabled through equine therapy.
Board President Jeff Wright said, “This year celebrates the 40 anniversary. Seeing the riders smile and grow and get better. I think that is the reward that most of the volunteers enjoy seeing.”
“Equitation is how they stand on the flat, how they hold their hands and how they command the horse. They pull the reins back and say ‘whoa’ and kick and say ‘walk on.’ Most of them will just trot. I can really see them grow. It is the kindness that the horse gives to them and they give it back and their confidence really grows and when they smile, they are so proud of themselves,” said volunteer Lisa Fitzpatrick of Harmony.
Everybody is a winner takes on new meaning at Positive Strides. At the end of the day, the special needs participants were beaming with their medals around their necks. The volunteers stood by, quietly proud with their horses. The parents in lawn chairs clapped.
