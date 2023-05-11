Positive Strides hosts Talbot Mentors

From left: Alan Ibanez riding Pumpkin, Carley Groves, Kim Thomas, Brynlee Groves, Jazmine Paxon riding Rudy, Lynn Leibig, Abby Groves, Allyson DeMaagd riding Clacky, Lee Hutchison and Kentavius Jones. Missing from photo are Meagan Groves and Lisa Fitzpatrick.
PRESTON — Positive Strides Therapeutic Riding Center recently hosted a leadership workshop for Talbot Mentors’ staff members Jazmine Paxon, Kentavius Jones, Allyson DeMaagd and Alan Ibanez.
The participants were assigned horses who were instrumental in allowing them to navigate through team building and leadership exercises that enhanced their strengths when working with peers, mentors and mentees.
Executive Director Kim Thomas said, “Our horses bring the wonderful elements of covert and experiential learning that really allow the program participants to learn or enhance skills in a fun, safe and relaxed atmosphere. Horses are also wonderful at offering feedback in a completely non- judgmental fashion.”
The Talbot Mentors staff participated in unmounted and mounted activities that touched on various leadership skills including communication trust, and skills for handling distractions. Positive Strides and Talbot Mentors staff members thoroughly enjoyed the day.
Talbot Mentors Program Manager Jazmine Paxon reflected on the day, “Being at the farm and around the horses is such a grounding experience. From the moment you arrive, the volunteers make you feel welcome. Our staff really enjoyed the curated activities focused on building skills in communication, trust, leadership, and confidence. It was really an empowering experience that left us feeling closer to one another.”
Positive Strides has been serving the Eastern Shore since 1981, and currently serves individuals and groups through its therapeutic riding, mental health and wellness, after school, and at-risk youth programs. The organization can also create customized equine assisted sessions for any individual or group interested in benefiting from the amazing covert/experiential learning experience that horses bring to humans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.