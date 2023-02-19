EASTON — Positive Strides Therapeutic Riding Center invites cyclists to its 10th annual Spring Classic Bike Tour on April 15, in support of its mission to build confidence, self-esteem and a sense of accomplishment for children and adults with physical, cognitive and emotional challenges.
More than 300 cyclists are expected to converge on Easton to participate in a 25-, 50- or 62-mile ride along some of the most scenic routes in Talbot County.
The Spring Classic starts and ends at Easton High School, 723 Mecklenburg Ave. Packet pickup is at 8 a.m. It’s a fully supported event with three rest stops and lunch at the end of the ride. The event will take place rain or shine.
Early bird registration is $50. Price increases to $60 after Feb. 20.
In addition to the registration fee, all cyclists are encouraged to donate and/or select “Become a Fundraiser” when they register for the event. Although fundraising is optional, Positive Strides appreciates every dollar raised to help the organization help some of the most vulnerable people in Talbot, Caroline, Dorchester and Queen Anne’s counties.
“When you ride for Positive Strides, you ride for the countless men, women and children who benefit from horse therapies on the Eastern Shore,” said Kim Hopkins Thomas, executive director of Positive Strides. From autism and addiction recovery to PTSD and cerebral palsy, horses play a powerful role in giving a person the confidence and skills they need to live a fulfilling life.
The Spring Classic is known for its friendly volunteers, homemade baked goods and the famous cream of crab soup served at lunch. This event welcomes people of all ages and fitness levels to come together to have fun and fundraise.
