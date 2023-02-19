Spring Classic Bike Tour

Spring Classic Bike Tour participants can select a 25-, 50- or 62-mile ride along scenic routes in Talbot County.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — Positive Strides Therapeutic Riding Center invites cyclists to its 10th annual Spring Classic Bike Tour on April 15, in support of its mission to build confidence, self-esteem and a sense of accomplishment for children and adults with physical, cognitive and emotional challenges.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.