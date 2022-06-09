Positive Strides to host spring memorial horse show

PRESTON — Positive Strides will host the Jaime Lee Hutchison Memorial Horse Show on Saturday, June 11, starting at 9 a.m. at Timber Grove Farm, 6292 Statum Road.
“We will be showcasing the wonderful work our riders have accomplished during the spring therapeutic riding session,” said Kim Hopkins Thomas, executive director of Positive Strides. “They begin each 10-week session with specific goals, and we do our best to help them achieve them.”
Riders will compete in an equitation class and jumping class. A recognition ceremony will be held late morning to early afternoon.
The public is invited to attend and support riders at no charge. Donations are appreciated. Food will be available for purchase on site.
The series is held in loving memory of Jaime Lee Hutchison, who lost her battle with cancer in 2017. She was a long-time therapeutic rider at Timber Grove Farm, home of Positive Strides.
Celebrating 40 years, Positive Strides serves adults and children in Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties. Its mission is to build confidence, self-esteem and a sense of accomplishment for individuals with physical, cognitive and emotional needs using equine-assisted therapies. It is a registered nonprofit organization and an active member of the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.