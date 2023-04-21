Prayer that makes a difference

EASTON — Nate Frederick, practitioner of Christian Science healing and international speaker, will present “Learn to pray and heal (a spiritual adventure),” at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at First Church of Christ, Scientist, 501 S. Washington St., Easton.
“Are prayer and healing for you? Even if you have no experience with spirituality or religion, or you’re not even sure what you think about God, can you still pray and be healed?” Frederick asks.
“Yes, because prayer and healing are natural to us, and I say this as one who didn’t even grow up in a religious household,” Frederick said. “But what I’ve discovered as I’ve studied Christian Science is that a willingness to shift perspectives, to see things in a new, more spiritual way, has a beneficial effect — for anyone.”
The talk will focus on universal healing precepts found in the Holy Bible, especially in Christ Jesus’ life and teachings, showing how they are available for anyone to understand and experience through the lens of Christian Science.
The talk is free, open to the community and hosted by First Church of Christ, Scientist, in Easton.
Sharing examples of healing from his own life and professional practice of Christian Science, Frederick will explain why Christian Science is both Christian and scientific, meaning that people can prove its effectiveness for themselves, as fully described in the book Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures, written by the founder of the Christian Science movement, Mary Baker Eddy.
Frederick will also touch on the life of Eddy, who came to understand, confirm and teach what she felt was original Christian healing.
Eddy herself said she was especially inspired by Jesus’ demand, “He that believes on me, the works that I do will he do also; and greater works than these will he do, because I go unto my Father” (found in the Gospel of John 14:12 in the Bible).
For over 150 years, people around the world have worked to follow Christ Jesus in this practice of Christianity and continue to do so today, experiencing healings of physical ills and personal difficulties.
Frederick has been a Christian Science practitioner for many years, helping people on a daily basis through this scientific approach to prayer.
Based in New England, Frederick speaks to audiences around the world, both in person and online, as a member of the Christian Science Board of Lectureship.
