EASTON — The Presbyterian Church of Easton has welcomed a new called pastor, the Rev. Dr. Barbara Johnson, who began on March 1. Johnson is an ordained minister who graduated from Columbia Theological Seminary in Decatur, Georgia, where she completed her Master’s of Divinity degree. As a part of her degree program, she completed her Clinical Pastoral Education in downtown Atlanta, working with the homeless population. She found this experience very rewarding.
Prior to becoming ordained, Johnson grew up in Wadsworth, Ohio, graduated with a B.A. in Sociology from the University of Mount Union in Alliance, Ohio, and received a M.A. and Ph.D. in Sociology from The Ohio State University. After graduation, she moved to Aiken, South Carolina, to become a professor at The University of South Carolina Aiken. She met her husband, Bob Freymeyer, while in South Carolina. They were both active members of the South Aiken Presbyterian Church. Johnson spent three years there.
Johnson has a passion for worship leadership and plans to explore diverse ways of worshipping while maintaining Presbyterian traditions. She believes in the priesthood of all believers and will provide opportunities for many voices to be heard from the pulpit.
The Presbyterian Church of Easton holds worship at 10 a.m. every Sunday, followed by coffee hour at 11 a.m. Services are also live-streamed on YouTube. For more information, visit www.pceaston.com or call 410-822-3324.
