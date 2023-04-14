New pastor

The Rev. Barb Johnson is the new pastor at Presbyterian Church of Easton.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — The Presbyterian Church of Easton has welcomed a new called pastor, the Rev. Dr. Barbara Johnson, who began on March 1. Johnson is an ordained minister who graduated from Columbia Theological Seminary in Decatur, Georgia, where she completed her Master’s of Divinity degree. As a part of her degree program, she completed her Clinical Pastoral Education in downtown Atlanta, working with the homeless population. She found this experience very rewarding.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.