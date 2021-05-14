CHESTERTOWN — Wills. Photos. Awards. Yearbooks. Home movies. Military papers. All of these items record a person’s family history, and the Chesapeake Heartland Project wants to help tell those stories.
Chesapeake Heartland is a collaborative project between the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture, the C.V. Starr Center for the Study of the American Experience at Washington College, Kent County Public Library, Kent Cultural Alliance, Sumner Hall and a variety of local community organizations.
The platform wants to preserve and share the array of experiences of African Americans in Kent County.
“We are giving back to a community a history that has largely been forgotten or ignored,” said Airlee Johnson, who along with Carolyn Brooks, is a Chesapeake Heartland Project community historian. “We have such an amazing culture. We want to share the more joyous experiences of our culture along with the injustices.”
Johnson, Brooks, a team of student interns and a digital archivist, have been collecting oral histories and digitizing records to preserve a piece of history that is being lost online at chesapeakeheartland.org.
“There are people that have done amazing things that are from here and they are just as important,” Johnson said.
She gave Henry Highland Garnet as an example of someone who has deep connections to Kent County, but a lot of people don’t know anything about.
Garnet, who the Chestertown elementary school is named after, was born in Kent County in 1815. A prominent member of the abolitionist movement, he was the first African American to deliver a sermon to the House of Representatives and later served as the ambassador to Liberia.
While the focus of the Chesapeake Heartland Project is the African American experience, Johnson made it clear that all stories are welcome.
“We are reaching out to the community at large for all of their items. Those that have been here for a while have amazing histories and connections to African Americans and we want them to share that,” she said.
That connection to history is what drew Lonnie Bunch, the secretary of the Smithsonian Institution and founder of the National Museum of African American History and Culture, to Kent County. Bunch was visiting the area and was drawn to how well the community worked together.
He recommended Kent County be the fourth place in the country to curate a Heartland Project. Other cities include Baltimore, Denver and Chicago.
“We go across racial lines in this community. We are a small community, we know each other and can be more inclusive,” said Johnson, citing the county’s small size as an advantage.
Sumner Hall, one of two remaining African American GAR buildings in the country that now serves as a museum and public space, is focusing on the experience of African American veterans.
“We really want to know who they are and what life was like for them during the time they served,” said Gordan Wallace, the media and communications coordinator for Sumner Hall. “The bigger picture is we want this to be a safe space for veterans. By us going through this process we are also building bridges to the veterans in the community. I can see a year or two from now going to them to get an idea of what Sumner Hall can be to them.”
One of the veterans interviewed for the project was Wallace’s own uncle Avon T. Jones Sr., who served in the Army during Vietnam after being drafted.
“It’s fascinating to hear their stories from when they were my age,” said Wallace, who is 24. “I never thought about Uncle Tim being drafted and having to make that decision of going to war or going to jail at 19. Hearing him tell his story makes me think what ‘would my story be 20, 30 years from now.’”
Along with collecting stories, the Chesapeake Heartland Project also has a mobile museum it is hoping to roll out to larger community events now that some Covid restrictions have been lifted. The rolling museum will allow curators to showcase digitized and non-digitized aspects of the project.
“It is a major project,” said Johnson. “We are looking for photos, family documents, home movies, anything about slavery or freed Blacks. Anything that you want to share that shares your history.”
The Chesapeake Heritage Project can be contacted at chesapeakeheartland@washcoll.edu or 410-810-7161.
To submit a veteran’s story to Sumner Hall visit garpost25.org and click on the icon in the right corner, “Sumner Hall African American Veterans of Kent County Project” and fill out the form at the bottom of the page.
