ELKTON — The Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill is one of only two 5 Star three-day equestrian events in the U.S., and just the seventh worldwide.
The event’s prestigious 5 Star designation is the pinnacle of the Olympic sport of eventing, often described as an equestrian triathlon. The four days of eventing competition will feature Dressage (Thursday, Oct. 14 and Friday, Oct. 15), cross-country (Saturday, Oct. 16) and Show Jumping (Sunday, Oct. 17). The event is being held at the newly constructed Fair Hill Special Event Zone in Elkton.
The Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill marks a new chapter for Maryland’s rich horse and equestrian tradition. The event will showcase four days of competition in dressage, cross-country and show jumping.
The equestrian event will also feature great shopping, demonstrations, live music, kids activities and the Maryland 5 Star Fresh Food Fest (Sunday, Oct. 17, 9 am to 2 p.m.) with seasonal fruits and vegetables, dairy products, meats and seafoods, and more . There will also be an event for adults only – the Maryland 5 Star Beer, Wine & Spirits Showcase Powered by Grow & Fortify (Saturday, Oct. 16, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. with a variety of craft beer, wine and spirits from local producers.
The event provides a unique opportunity to sample the best and brightest of what local breweries, wineries and distilleries. “Grow & Fortify is excited to support such a prestigious international competition. With equine playing a major role in Maryland’s value-added agricultural landscape, it was a natural fit,” said Kevin Atticks, Founder of Grow & Fortify. “Our beer, wine, and spirits showcase adds an element of fun and highlights our state’s craft alcohol producers.”
Get your tickets now for both these events at maryland5star.us/special-events/
Tickets for the Showcase are $35, but are not inclusive of a Saturday general admission ticket to access the cross-country competition and venue infield. Saturday Bundle passes include a general admission ticket and a Showcase ticket for $50 when purchased in advance of the event.
Individuals under 21 years of age will be permitted into the Showcase, but will not be able to participate. Valid ID will be required for Showcase participation and will be checked at the entrance.
Vendors already signed up for Showcase include:
- Baltimore Spirits Company
- Elk River Brewing Company
- Fiore Winery & Distillery
- Gray Wolf Spirits
- Hidden Hills Farm and Vineyard
- Linganore Winecellars
- Lone Oak Farm Brewing Co.
- LYON RUM
- MISCellaneous Distillery
- Mobtown Brewing Company
- Painted Stave Distilling
- Twin Valley Distillers
The Maryland Department of Agriculture and Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill are presenting the Maryland 5 Star Fresh Food Fest on Sunday, Oct. 17 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Food Fest will feature seasonal fruits and vegetables, dairy products, meats and seafood. Enjoy a beautiful fall morning procuring and sampling fresh products from some of the finest local farmers, growers and makers.
Admission to the Maryland 5 Star Fresh Food Fest is FREE but a ticket is required for admittance. A Fresh Food Fest ticket does notinclude admission to Sunday’s culminating show jumping competition.
