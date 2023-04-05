Preston Automotive donates to CCTC auto tech program

RIDGELY — Preston Automotive Group recently donated more than $4,000 to the Caroline Career and Technology Center’s Automotive Program.
In March, the company dedicated the Navy Blue Preston Frog to local automotive technician programs, with the goal of giving back to the community through donations to those programs.
According to Preston Automotive Group President David Wilson Jr., “One of our core values is community. When service technicians enroll in these exceptional automotive programs to become certified, they have our full support every step of the way. We proudly color our Preston Frog navy to show our love and appreciation for continued learning, growth, and education. They are an integral part of the future workforce.”
Automotive teacher Kevin Cahall said, “This generous donation will expand opportunities for our students in their automotive knowledge and experience. We will definitely put the funds to good use!”
“Preston Automotive is an amazing community partner,” CCTC Principal Courtney Handte said, “and we are lucky to have them supporting our Automotive Technology Program of Study.”
Those people at Preston Automotive who were instrumental in facilitating this donation included: David Wilson Jr., Preston Automotive Group president; Amanda Wilson, asset management specialist; Mike Burton, general manager Denton Ford; James McCracken, service manager; Mike Bullis, service director; and Marina Kline, marketing and community coordinator.
