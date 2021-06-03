PRESTON — Who doesn’t enjoy a carnival?
Swirling rides, questionable games, artery clogging food.
They’re a hoot.
The Preston Carnival Tuesday night was a hoot and a half as hundreds of people walked the grounds munching on colorful cotton candy, savory sausages smothered in peppers and onions and seafood infused treats, like crab egg rolls and white bread oyster sandwiches.
As night fell, the rides’ red, green and blue neon lights glittered liked Kool Aid-colored rainbows.
The carnival, started more than 70 years ago, is a beginning of summer tradition in Caroline County, said Ed Quidas, a member of the Preston Lion Clubs, who sponsors the event.
“This is an event for the community to come together to see people who they may not have seen since last year,” he said. “It’s also a way for the Lions to make money, so we can return it to the community.”
The most popular attractions were the rides. With names like the Paratrooper, the Tempest and Sizzler, young and old stood in lines 12-deep for a chance at getting whip lashed.
The carnival runs through Saturday, June 5 from 7 to 11 p.m. off of Washington Street.
