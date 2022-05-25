Preston Carnival 2021

Grayson Mende enjoys driving a car during the 2021 Preston Carnival. Grayson rode the ride multiple times, said his grandmother.

 PHOTO BY DANIEL TYSON

PRESTON – The Preston Carnival will be 7 to 11 p.m. nightly, weather permitting, from Monday, May 30, through Saturday, June 4. Enjoy rides, food, games, and more.

The Preston Fireman’s Parade will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 31. Trophies will be awarded. Rain date for the parade is June 1.

Carnival benefits the Preston Volunteer Fire Company and the Preston Lions Club.

The Lions will be selling wristband ride tickets from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 28, at the carnival grounds. Advance tickets are $16. Wristbands bought at the carnival are $23.

