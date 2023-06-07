Best Appearing Command Unit
1st Federalsburg, Station 100
Best Appearing Tanker
1st Easton, Tanker 60
2nd Denton, Tanker 300
Best Appearing Brush Truck
1st Secretary, Brush 16-1
2nd Denton, Brush 300
Best Appearing Engine
1st Hurlock, Engine 6-2
2nd Federalsburg, Engine 104
Best Appearing Aerial
1st Kent Island, Tower 1
2nd Hurlock, Tower 6
Best Appearing Ambulance
1st Easton, Ambulance 60
Best Appearing Fire Department Overall
Federalsburg, MD Station 100
Best Original Antique Car
1st 1949 Ford 2 Door, Danny Stormes
2nd 1986 Chevy Silverado, Greg Turner
Best Hot Rod
1st 1969 Chevelle SS, Jim Phelps
2nd Lightning McQueen, Preston Speed
Best Antique Tractor
1st 1950 John Deere Model M, Edwin Collins
Best Appearing Commercial Vehicle
1st 7 Seas Hauling
Best Appearing Organization Float
1st Immanuel Lutheran Church VBS
Best Appearing Commercial Float
1st TJ Farms
Best Appearing Horse Unit
1st Maryland Rough Riders
Best Appearing Musical/Dance Unit
1st CRHS Marching Band
2nd Grace Upon Grace Dance Studio
Judges Awards
Harris Family Farms
Bartenfelder Farms
