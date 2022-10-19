PRESTON — The Town of Preston hosted an autumn celebration called “Hallowdaze” on Saturday, Oct. 15, in James T. Wright Memorial Park, featuring music, vendors, community service tables, trick-or-treating and more.
Visitors could shop for unique jewelry or resin items, original paintings, handmade wreaths, honey, Mary Kay and Scentsy products and more. Each vendor table included goodies for trick-or-treaters.
Food choices included pulled pork and brisket sandwiches, hamburgers and hotdogs, ice cream and cotton candy.
On guitar, Eddie Williams, also known as Jazzy Ed, kept the music going until time for the costume contest for ages birth through 16.
Town Manager Amber Korell presided as master of ceremonies, announcing contestants and presenting winners with award certificates. Judges were Angel Perez and Derek Good.
In the birth to age 5 category, first place went to Levi Jester, 2, as a mail carrier; second to Dawson Ball, 4, as a truck driver; and third to Ellie Ball, 3, as Cruella De Vil. The youngest contestant, Lynnlie Jester, was just 4 days old and came as a “special delivery” package worn by her mother.
In the age 6 to 11 category, first place went to Hayden Hooper, 11, as the both the Titanic and its captain; second to Reagan Childers, 8, as a prisoner in an electric chair; and third to Isabella Hooper, 11, as a claw machine. This age group contained the largest number of contestants, seven.
In the age 12 to 16 category, the Simmons sisters, Sierra, 13, and Chole, 12, who came as dinosaurs, took first and second, respectively.
The costume contest was followed by a concert by Dawn Heart and the Friendly Ghosts, and the celebration ended with a family friendly movie in the park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.