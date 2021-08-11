PRESTON — The Community Club of Preston, thanks to a surplus in its budget for the 2020-2021 operating year, was able to award scholarships to five college-bound members of the Colonel Richardson High School Class of 2021. The recipients of the $500 scholarships were Sarah Gillespie, Matthew Gabriel Lunar, Owen Mank, Erika Nelson and Madison Nepert. The awarding of these scholarships represents the tradition the Community Club of Preston has maintained for over 25 years of awarding scholarships to Colonel Richardson High School students.
Funding for these scholarships and other donations the club makes to community causes is the direct result of fundraisers the club holds throughout its operating year. As the club moves into the 2021-2022 operating year it is currently holding a crab feast raffle, with the winning ticket to be drawn on Saturday, Aug. 14. The winner will receive a bushel of steamed crabs courtesy of Suicide Bridge Restaurant, 10 ears of corn on the cob, cheese and crackers, and two cases of soda. Tickets are $5 each or six for $20. Tickets may be purchased at Shore Country Store in Harmony, or by calling or emailing 410-673-7174 or cooleenkate@comcast.net.
For more information on the Community Club of Preston visit its Facebook page, “Community Club of Preston, Maryland.”
