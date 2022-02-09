Preston town employees Dale Whitely and James Shahan planted two trees donated by the Community Club of Preston to the James T. Wright Memorial Park in Preston. Club member Carol Miller assisted with the planting.
PRESTON — The Community Club of Preston has been in full swing since it began its 2021-2022 year in September. The club has held monthly meetings on the third Tuesday of the month at the Lions Club building, located at 114 Williamson Street in Preston.
Guest speakers for the first half of the year included Rev. Paul Lewis, who spoke on his extensive travel history, and Karen Gibbons-Neff, who shared her knowledge of sea glass with club members. In September the club hosted a Craft and Yard Sale Event to raise funds for its many projects.
In September the club also donated two trees to plant near the playground equipment at the James T. Wright Memorial Park in Preston, providing some shade for those visiting the play area.
Another benefit the club provides to park guests is maintaining its Little Free Library #37123 at the pavilion at the park. The club has also provided financial support to the community by way of donations to Preston Historical Society, Caroline County YMCA, and purchasing Christmas gifts for a family at Preston Elementary School.
As the club has done for over 25 years, it will again award college scholarships to Colonel Richardson High Seniors. Applications for the scholarship are available at the guidance office at the high school. The deadline for submission is April 15, 2022.
Upcoming plans for the club include its next meeting taking place at noon Tuesday, Feb. 15, at the Lions Club building. The theme of the meeting is a birthday celebration.
April’s meeting will include a book discussion of Kristin Hannah’s “Winter Garden.” Also scheduled for April is the club’s popular luncheon and fashion show on Saturday, April 30. May’s meeting will include a visit to a member’s home, and the year will conclude with a catered luncheon in June.
New members are always welcome, for more information visit Facebook at “Community Club of Preston, Maryland” or call 410-673-1119.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.