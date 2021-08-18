The ice cream social was in memory of founding member Helen Fletcher. A little table honoring her was laid out with black and white wedding photographs. Her daughter, Linda Fletcher, told fond stories about her mom.
Laying on a creamy layer of Ready Whip adds to the cold of the ice cream. Free ice cream seems like a small miracle. Interim Director of the Historical Society Karen Gibbons-Neff is on the right.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
The ice cream social was in memory of founding member Helen Fletcher. A little table honoring her was laid out with black and white wedding photographs. Her daughter, Linda Fletcher, told fond stories about her mom.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Two volunteers, Diane Engle and Phyllis Frase, have a little fun between customers. Strict adherence to COVID safety precautions did not dim the festivities.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
The Preston Historical Society blew up balloons in an effort to lure people in for some free ice cream.
PHOTO By TOM MCCALL
Toppings are a must — M&Ms, rainbow sprinkles, Ready Whip and sauces like chocolate and butterscotch. There were even crumbled up Oreos.
PRESTON — Supporters of the Preston Historical Society got the soda fountain up and running for their annual ice cream social on Saturday, Aug. 14. There was vanilla ice cream and an array of toppings like butterscotch, Hershey’s syrup and rainbow sprinkles. All the sweets were free, and there were tables set up so people could take their creation and have a seat while eating it.
Amid the fun there was a more somber memorial dedicated to founding member Helen Fletcher. There was a shrine set up to honor her with black and white pictures from her wedding day.
A set of firefighter’s pants were laid out in memory of former board member Troy Brooks. He had served on the board of the museum since 2019. He passed recently and too young.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.