PRESTON — Supporters of the Preston Historical Society got the soda fountain up and running for their annual ice cream social on Saturday, Aug. 14. There was vanilla ice cream and an array of toppings like butterscotch, Hershey’s syrup and rainbow sprinkles. All the sweets were free, and there were tables set up so people could take their creation and have a seat while eating it.

Amid the fun there was a more somber memorial dedicated to founding member Helen Fletcher. There was a shrine set up to honor her with black and white pictures from her wedding day.

A set of firefighter’s pants were laid out in memory of former board member Troy Brooks. He had served on the board of the museum since 2019. He passed recently and too young.

