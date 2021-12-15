PRESTON — Santa was in the house — the historic Noble House, that is — on Saturday, Dec. 4, for the Preston Historical Society Museum open house. He looked chubby, cheery and ready for his close up. This year’s theme was “An Old Fashioned Christmas.”
Children came to the Preston Historical Society to have their photos made with the man in red. There were parents, too, who wanted good smiles.
There were even a couple of Shih Tzus, who wanted to sit in Santa’s lap.They were Stanley and Norman Coulbourne. They were too fidgety to sit together in Santa’s lap. So they took turns.
“They are brothers from different litters. Same mom,” said PHS Board Member Tammy Coulbourne.
Cooing mothers made soft sounds to get happy looking kids. Santa abided and said, “Merry Christmas” to all.
Twin siblings, who were just 3 months old, were laid before Santa’s feet like an offering. This tiny couple had red bows on their heads and were named Callie and Emmy Creighton. Although wiggly they were perfectly quiet as Santa did a seasonal blessing. He had a basket full of candy but there was no need to feed these tiny ones. Their older brother Beckett, 3, got a bag of candy and dropped it on the floor, spilling his loot. He scooped it all up.
He said to Santa, “I want presents.”
In addition to visiting with Santa, there were live musical performances and a bake sale.
