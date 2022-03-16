PRESTON — Preston Historical Society begins its activities for 2022 on Saturday, March 19, with the reopening of its museum and first membership meeting of the year.
The museum, located at 167 Main Street in Preston, will resume its Saturday hours, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on March 19, and will hold a membership meeting on that day beginning at 10 a.m., followed by a presentation by George Holder, who will speak about the history of vintage diecast cars. Holder will share some of his favorites cars from his extensive collection, some in original packaging. In addition, members of Preston Historical Society will be displaying their own collections of vintage and antique toy items. Admission to the museum is free, and the public is always welcome at membership meetings.
Also taking place in Preston on March 19 is the Preston Volunteer Fire Company’s Toy Show and Yard Sale, making Preston the place to be on March 19.
Preston Historical Society Museum has other events planned for the spring of 2022, including a rummage sale, another membership meeting with a guest speaker presenting, and it will be the host site for a flower show presented by the Caroline County Garden Club.
Currently the society is accepting donations for its New to You Treasures Rummage Sale and is seeking gently used items, including, but not limited to, housewares, cookware, collectibles, tools, lawn and garden supplies, seasonal decor, toys, clothing, jewelry and purses. To arrange drop off of donations call 410-330-3368 or email kcgn52@hotmail.com.
A Preview Night for the sale will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 7, for an admission of $5. Free admission sales days will be 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 8 and 9.
April’s membership meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, April 18. Guest speaker will be Greg Turner, giving a presentation about changes in farming through the years.
The Caroline County Garden Club will present a flower show at the museum from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, May 13, bringing the beauty of spring inside the museum.
