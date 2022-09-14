PRESTON — Preston Historical Society has two events scheduled this month, a cash bingo fundraiser on Sunday, Sept.18, and a membership meeting with a guest speaker on Monday, Sept.19.
The Cash Bingo will take place at the Preston Volunteer Fire Company, 3680 Choptank Road, in Preston, with doors opening at noon and the games beginning at 2 p.m. The cost of admission will be $30, and includes a game sheet pack for 20 games. Additional game packs may be purchased for $10. A special 21st game will be played with game sheets available for $10 each. Over $4,000 in cash prizes will be awarded. There will also be a tricky tray table and 50/50 raffle. Food, baked goods, and drinks will be available for purchase. Advance registration is highly encouraged, call or text 410-310-5454 to provide the names of those attending. Please note only cash or checks are accepted as payment, and no one under the age of 18 is admitted.
The membership meeting takes place at 7 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Preston Historical Society Museum, 167 Main St., in Preston. Guest speaker Jim Marvel will give a presentation about the history of Coca-Cola and his family’s local distributorship. The public is invited at attend. For more information about the meeting call 410-924-9080 or visit www.prestonhistoricalsociety.com.
