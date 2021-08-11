PRESTON — Preston Historical Society is hosting two events, an ice cream social and open house on Saturday, Aug. 14, and a membership meeting with guest speaker Don Parks on Monday, Aug. 16, at its museum located at 167 Main Street in Preston.
The ice cream social and open house is held annually in memory of Helen Fletcher, an early and strong supporter of Preston Historical Society. Free ice cream will be served to all guests. The hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Don Parks, an Eastern Shore historian and author, will be the guest speaker at the August membership meeting at 7 p.m. Aug. 16. He will give a presentation on the history of boating and shipping on the Choptank River during the early 20th century.
Parks has authored several books with themes around the Chesapeake Bay and its waterways, and most recently published “Islander’s War,” a novel telling the story of inhabitants of a Chesapeake Bay island during World War I, as its young men leave to fight overseas.
Books by Parks will be available for purchase and signing at the meeting.
The meeting is open to the public.
For more information on Preston Historical Society and its events visit www.prestonhistoricalsociety.com or call 410-943-1891.
