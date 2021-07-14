PRESTON — Preston Historical Society sees the return of guest speakers at its membership meeting Monday, July 19, at 7 p.m.
Two guest speakers are on the agenda for the meeting, taking place at the Preston Historical Society Museum, 167 Main Street in Preston.
Tara Hill-Coursey, the new director of the Caroline Office of Tourism will share her plans for the tourism department’s role in bringing increased exposure to Preston Historical Society and its events.
Also presenting that evening will be Mickey Stant, who will be sharing the history of steam engines and wheat threshing in our local communities, and spotlighting the Wheat Threshing, Steam and Gas Engine Show hosted by the Eastern Shore Threshermen and Collectors Association and taking place Aug. 6-8.
As always, the public is invited to attend membership meetings. For more information on this and other Preston Historical Society events visit www.prestonhistoricalsociety.com or call 410-943-1891.
