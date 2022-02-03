EASTON — Talbot County Free Library and Talbot Family Network would to like invite the community to the second Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Book Club meeting.
The next book the club will be reading is “We Are Not Like Them,” by Christine Pride and Jo Piazza. The book club discussion will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, via Zoom. Interested community members who did not register for the January session should sign up at www.tcfl.org to the get the Zoom link.
This novel tells the story of two lifelong best friends, one who is African-American, and one who is Caucasian. Their friendship takes a turn when a tragic event strikes, leading to an exploration of race in America and how it is impacting the lives of many in this country.
“We wanted the second book of the EDI Book club to open the eyes of the participants to the actual events that are happening in this country at this time,” said Christina Acosta, Talbot County Free Library communications manager. “We know this conversation may be uncomfortable, but we hope it is also one where we can examine identity politics, race, and even the test of a friendship.”
“We Are Not Like Them” explores these intricate race questions and how they mold intimate spaces in a divided world. The core of the story, however, is the friendship between the two main characters. It is a bond that defies the odds during a challenging time.
“This month’s book is a story of friendship and of the complexity of race in America. It’s giving me a lot to think about through the unique perspectives of the different narrators,” said Nancy Andrew, Talbot Family Network director. “I hope participants are able to learn from the characters’ experiences and consider how race impacts our relationships. Maybe we’ll even take away a sense of how friendships can survive in the face of challenges.”
The next books that are coming up in the EDI Book Club are “When They Call You A Terrorist: A Black Lives Matter Memoir,” by Patrisse Kahn-Cullors and Asha Bandele, on March 10; “Me and White Supremacy: Combat Racism, Change the World, and Become a Good Ancestor,” by Layla F. Saad, on April 14; and “A Place for Us,” by Fatima Farheen Mirza, on May 12.
For more information, visit www.tcfl.org or call 410-822-1626.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.