DENTON — The Caroline County Public Library will host a Meet the Authors event Oct. 26 at North Caroline High School featuring Pulitzer Prize winner Kathryn Schulz and her new book, “Lost and Found,” and New York Times best seller Casey Cep.
Schulz won the Pulitzer Prize for feature writing for her article on the risk of a major earthquake and tsunami in the Pacific Northwest. Best-selling author Cep is her wife and a New Yorker staff writer. They will discuss Schulz’s new book and answer questions from the audience.
Having these two gifted storytellers in Caroline County speak is something not to be missed, according to Debby Bennett, executive director of the Caroline County Public Library.
“You can see why (Schulz) got the Pulitzer Prize. She is just good. It is going to be at the North Caroline auditorium. Casey and Kathryn are going to be on stage sitting in chairs with mics. And basically talking about ‘Lost & Found.’ The second part of the book is how they meet and how their relationship develops. Now they are married and live here in Ridgely and, you know, still write for the New Yorker. Casey grew up in Cordova,” Bennett said.
She talked about why it is important to interface the community with top tier writers.
“We definitely want to support and promote our local authors and share them and make sure people know about them. Reading a broad variety of books expands our knowledge and our understanding of the world. I think it teaches empathy and compassion for others. It stretches the imagination. This is the opportunity to hear a local writer speak about a book. You know she wrote her book and take questions. They are doing it gratis,” Bennett said.
Within “Lost and Found” there is a true story about a meteorite falling from the sky and being found by a little boy who turned out to be Kathryn Schulz’s wife’s father.
“He grew up to have three beautiful daughters, including my beloved wife. That was a real gift from the story gods. It is in the category of, ‘You can’t make it up.’ But it is a true story. There I am thinking about finding and the wonders of discovery. The odds of finding a meteorite like that are just stunningly low. On the order of one in a billion. It felt like such a beautiful metaphor for all the other things we find in life. Especially the amazement of finding love. This incredible thing comes hurtling at you out of nowhere and feels so rare and improbable and magical much as a meteorite does,” said Schulz.
There is a final small chapter that completes her book called “And.”
“It is a section very much about the nature of connection, including deep connections between our joy and our sorrow and our love and our grief,” she said.
Schulz also gives advice to aspiring writers.
“I would recommend reading deeply and widely to see how other folks have done it and what they take as subjects and how they structure their work and how they make use of language. You have to be a passionate reader to become a writer. And this is much of the message of ‘Lost and Found.’ I would say, ‘Pay attention.’ The world is full of incredible stories. I am sure there are tales to be told in Caroline County from grain silos to solar panels,” she said.
Schulz said she is looking forward to the talk and having her wife as her interviewer.
“I love public libraries and I love public schools, so this feels like a double gift. My interlocutor happens to be my wife. And I think she relishes the chance to interrogate me on stage where I have to answer the questions. I think it will be a ton of fun,” she said.
The Pulitzer — just the name carries awe among the journalism community.
“It was an extreme honor. The single greatest thing about it is that my dad was still alive, and I could call him up and share the news with him. He was over the moon when I got to tell him,” she said.
Meet the Authors will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 26 in the auditorium at North Caroline High School, 10990 River Road, Ridgely. Admission is free, and there are over 400 seats, so people can spread out if they are concerned about COVID-19.
Copies of Schulz’s new memoir, “Lost & Found,” will be for sale. Cep also wrote a book called, “The Furious Hours: Murder, Fraud, and the Last Trial of Harper Lee.”
Browse About Books from Rehoboth will be there to sell books that the two of them have signed.
