Reporter Luke Parker recently interviewed Caroline County Commissioner Larry Porter about his book, “Life on the Edge.”
Parker: You’ve said friends have encouraged you for years to write about your childhood on the Eastern Shore. Why now?
Larry Porter: Well, I think we had a little bit of a downtime period here with COVID, where everybody was kind of staying in place as much as they could.
But, I think the other thing is that I just found the time to do it. We sold our business in 2020, and I’m doing some consulting work now for the company that we sold to, but I got a little bit more time and just decided that I was going to tackle this and sit down each evening to write a little bit.
It probably took me about three weeks to write the book. The hardest part was formatting it and figuring out how to do the self-publishing part, but I had a person, Judy Reveal, who was a tremendous help and was very knowledgeable about these things. She came to the house and we’d sit down and kind of set it all up. She served as the editor, and my wife served as the proofreader.
So, it was kind of a homemade type of operation.
Parker: Well, if you have more time, are there any plans of writing more books in the future?
Larry Porter: I don’t know. I’ve had some people say, well, you got to pick up where that left off. I may very well do something in the future that would involve my coaching experiences with all the teams I’ve coached in the area. The guys I coached in T-ball and Little League now have kids playing of their own.
It’s been kind of a long transition here, but I may think about doing that. I just don’t know at this point. I’ve got the system set up now, and it’s certainly not out of the question that I may do something in the future.
Parker: You mention in the book’s synopsis the fact that Greensboro’s population has about 2,300 people, and reflects roughly the size of Greensboro where you grew up. What are some of the significant changes you’ve witnessed over the years?
Larry Porter: I think the small towns on the Eastern Shore have certainly seen a change in the character of the downtowns. When I was a kid, you could pretty much buy whatever merchandise you wanted. I mean, we had a couple of grocery stores; there was a hardware store; there were three barber shops. Now, I think with the advent of malls and the consolidation of strip malls that people travel to, the mom and pop operations just aren’t there anymore.
That’s the biggest change that I’ve seen. The eating places are still there pretty much, but I think anything else, those goods and services that people used to get right in town have been transferred to other locations.
When I pull into the town or when I drive through the town now, I kind of did a little series of what I remember the town being when I was growing up compared to what it is now. Unfortunately, now, it’s pretty empty. But, I think that’s probably true of most small towns.
Parker: You’ve served Caroline County for over a decade and lived there practically your whole life. What perception or ideas do you want readers to take away about your hometown after reading your book?
Larry Porter: Well, I’m sure that anyone who grew up in a small town would say that their small town was the best. I can only talk about the town that I grew up in, and I think about Greensboro 50 years later — the people I grew up with — we still get together and communicate with each other.
I don’t know if that’s unique. I think it may be. I’ve talked to people who say they never talk to anybody they went to school with since they got out of school. That’s just not been the same for us. We still actually have, periodically, little get togethers.
And I think inevitably, when you talk, everybody has a story, and everybody asks, “Do you remember this, or remember that?”
To me, that’s the unique part. The time and the people that I have remained close to have remained very, very close friends. We’ve all been through different phases of our life, such as our parents passing away, and now we’re going through the phase of classmates and people that we know passing away. We’ve gone through having children, and now grandchildren. It’s been a kind of a transition from now to childhood, where we’re all old people, but we still stay together.
I know that at any time, if I need something, I can pick up the phone and call those people; or if I need to talk to someone, I can pick up the phone, call them, and they’ll understand what I’m talking about. It’s just been that type of relationship for the large group of us that grew up in that town.
