GRASONVILLE — In 2021, the Queen Anne’s Advocates for Youth sponsored five camperships for local children to attend Camp New Dawn, a grief camp presented by Compass hospice for those who have lost a loved one; two camperships for Discover Summer Parks and Recreation camp, including extended care; and a half campership for a child to attend Easter Seals Camp Fairlee Manor; contributed to the Christmas Angels, one of the organization’s fiscal sponsor partners that provides gifts for children in need; and purchased a memorial brick to benefit the Queen Anne’s County Library Kent Island Branch expansion.
“These different programs have the ability to benefit a wide array of children and families in Queen Anne’s County, and the expenditures were approved by the board of directors,” said Angela Price, Advocates board president. Funding came from The Advocates and totaled about $2,000.
Queen Anne’s Advocates for Youth Inc. is a nonprofit organization that’s mission is to fiscally sponsor organizations and projects that benefit children, youth and their families who reside in Queen Anne’s County. The Advocates is designated by the IRS as a 501c3, tax exempt corporation that is eligible to receive tax deductible charitable contributions for organizations and projects that share the Advocate’s mission.
Currently, the Advocates organization is accepting and holding funds for the following organizations/projects:
• Centreville Farmers Market, program to promote access and use of whole fresh foods to rural families and children, partnering with the Extension Office to provide education and meal prep activities and help fund market manager.
• Queen Anne’s County Backpack for Food, lunchtime meals for school age children.
• Queen Anne’s County Challenge Day, annual event in public schools to address issues of teasing, violence, social oppression, racism, harassment, etc.
• Queen Anne’s County Character Counts, promotes six pillars of good character in schools and presents annual scholarship program.
• Queen Anne’s County Christmas Angels, provides gifts to school-age children in need.
• Queen Anne’s County Council for Children and Youth, sponsors The Month of the Young Child activities, a holiday party for children in need, the Back to School Backpack program, and the Jacki Carter Young People Who Care Award.
• Queen Anne’s County Drug Free Coalition, sponsors educational programs for youth.
• Queen Anne’s County Equestrian Club, funds for educational programs and show competitions.
• Queen Anne’s County Families Matter, provides food and milk to families in need.
• Queen Anne’s County Health Department, car seat program.
• Queen Anne’s County Make a Difference Day, annual resource day for homeless and needy.
• Queen Anne’s County Mentoring Program, matches county youth with mentors.
The Advocates board welcomes all donations to benefit local families. Anyone interested in sponsoring the programs listed are invited to send a check to Queen Anne’s Advocates for Youth Inc., 110 Channel Marker Way, Suite 101, Grasonville, MD 21638.
