The waiters at this year’s Agatha Christie High Tea on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 25, from the left, Queen Anne’s County Commissioners Jack Wilson and Phil Dumenil (whose mustache fell off), QA State’s Attorney Lance Richardson, QA Planning Commissioner Jeffery Reiss, QA Sheriff Gary Hofmann, State Delegate Jay Jacobs, former Centreville Town Councilman Tim McCluskey, and QA Commissioner Chris Corchiarino.
Gil Rambach, left, and Juanita Wieczoreck perform a scene from an Agatha Christie play Saturday afternoon, Feb. 25, during the ninth High Tea celebration, hosted at the Queen Anne’s County Centre for the Arts. Both actors reside in Chestertown.
Some of the more than 70 ladies who attended the Agatha Christie High Tea held at the Queen Anne’s County Centre for the Arts watch local actors Gil Rambach and Juanita Wieczoreck perform a scene from a play based on an Agatha Christie mystery.
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Tea Chairwoman JoAnn Harak, left, makes a check presentation to Juanita Wieczoreck for Church Hill Theatre. Wieczoreck is the theater’s business manager.
CENTREVILLE — It’s no mystery the Agatha Christie High Tea event held Saturday afternoon, Feb. 25, at the Queen Anne’s County Arts Council was a fun time for all. This year, just over 70 ladies turned out for the festivities.
It’s been several years since the last tea was held with the interruption due to pandemic concerns, but that didn’t stop the program from returning in fine fashion for the ninth time.
Two veteran local actors, Gil Rambach (as Hercule Poirot) and Juanita Wieczoreck (as Miss Marple), have performed together at a variety of local venues, most notably the Church Hill Theatre. On Saturday, they acted out a short scene from one of Agatha Christie’s plays for the audience. Both have vast experience in acting and directing.
Following the performance, the audience was served tea and sandwiches by an esteemed group of waiters, comprised mostly of elected officials, including Queen Anne’s Commissioners Jack Wilson, Phil Dumenil and Chris Corchiarino, 36th District Delegate Jay Jacobs, QA Sheriff Gary Hofmann, QA State’s Attorney Lance Richardson, former Centerville Town Councilman Tim McCluskey and QA Planing Commissioner Jeffery Reiss. All wore fake mustaches in a nod to Poirot, except Reiss, who had his own real mustache. Poirot, the fictional Belgian detective featured in a series of novels by Christie, was famed for his waxed mustache.
Following the tea, event Chair JoAnn Harak presented Wieczoreck with a $300 donation to be used for maintenance at Church Hill Theatre.
