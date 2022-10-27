(Above) Anne Foss of Queenstown displays her unique bouquet comprised of vegetables on Saturday, Sept. 24, during the “Harvest Highlights” National Garden Club Flower Show. Foss and April Walter designed this arrangement, which was made completely of edible vegetables.
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Robin Lanham is a winner in the Education Division of the “Harvest Highlights” Flower Show, with her patriotic programs promoting Wreaths Across America.
PhotoS by DOUG BISHOP
Local artist Judith Tucker created this “Harvest Goddess”for the “Harvest Highlights” Flower Show Sept. 24 at Chesapeake College.
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
“Harvest Highlights” NGC Flower Show Chair Carolyn MacGlashan presents the Show Chairman award for this themed arrangement.
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
(Left) One of the top winners in the “Harvest Highlights” show held Saturday, Sept. 24, at Chesapeake College.
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
Earning second place for “beautiful color combination” in the “Harvest Highlights” NGC Flower Show on Sept. 24 at Chesapeake College is this artistic arrangement.
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
“Creative use of color and texture” landed this fall arrangement a third place in the “Harvest Highlights” Flower Show on Sept. 24 at Chesapeake College.
WYE MILLS — On Saturday, Sept. 24, the Queen Anne’s County Garden Club had the privilege of hosting the “Harvest Highlights” themed National Garden Club Standard Flower Show Sept. 24 at Chesapeake College.
District I of the Federated Garden Clubs of Maryland Inc., member of National Garden Clubs Inc., was the overall authority overseeing the show, which was sponsored locally by Shore United Bank, Mr. and Mrs. Bruce J. Valliant, United Church Hill Nursery and Bartlett Tree Experts.
There were four different divisions for the show: Division I — Horticulture, Division II — Design, Division III — Education, and Division IV — Botanical Arts. Within the four divisions, there were 40 different classes of entries — too many to mention, however, with all the diversity, visitors said the show overall was breathtaking with beauty and creativity.
General Show Chairman was Carolyn MacGlashan of Centreville. Among many others contributing, Kent Island Garden Club member Linda Elias served as Education Entry Chairman.
Special recognition went to Anne Foss and April Walter of the Queen Anne’s County Garden Club for their totally edible “bouquet of vegetables.” Recognitions also went to Judith Tucker’s creation of a life-sized “Harvest Goddess” and Robin Lanham’s presentation using the Wreaths Across America display in the Education category. Wreaths Across America is coming up again in December.
