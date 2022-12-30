CENTREVILLE — Four Queen Anne’s County Public School elementary schools took home nine awards at the Maryland Judiciary’s 17th annual Statewide Conflict Resolution Bookmark Art Contest, including 1st place winners in both the K – 2, and 3 – 5 elementary school categories.
Queen Anne’s County kept a steady roar of applause going throughout the evening as QACPS Media Specialists and families of student winners celebrated their incredible accomplishments. Honorable Chief Judge Matthew J. Fader, Court of Appeals, congratulated each student and took time with each award-winner to learn a little more about the story behind their bookmark art and their unique messages of kindness and acceptance.
Fader also shared with the audience of students, parents, teachers and state dignitaries the importance of books in a child’s life.
“Books are really, really special. Books are great! And, just because we have computers does not mean that books go away.” The Chief Judge added, “I was on the bench this morning and I had my computer on one side, my books on the other side, and I use the books a lot more than the computer. I hope you think about these [bookmarks] for one of the uses they are primarily intended for, which is to mark your place in books!”
He went on to remark how the world would be a better place if people took some of the suggestions found within the art and writing found in the bookmarks on display at MACRO.
According to Cheryl Jackson, program coordinator, they had a record-breaking 3,115 bookmarks received this year to be judged. “This contest provides teachers, parents, and students the opportunity to learn about and share important conflict resolution skills, such as: listening; working together to solve problems; talking to each other instead of fighting; being inclusive; and appreciating and respecting our differences. This is a wonderful opportunity for students to use their artistic skills to illustrate their own creative ideas,” shared Jackson.
Winners from Queen Anne’s County Public Schools included:
BES — Sharon Murdoch, Media Specialist
Ella Harris, 5th Grade, 1st Place, 3 – 5
Trinity Brooks, 4th Grade, Honorable Mention, 3 – 5
Nora Tate, 4th Grade, Honorable Mention, 3 — 5
CES — Emily Wade, Media Specialist
Michael Moore, Kindergarten, Honorable Mention, K — 2
Luke Wilson, 1st Grade, Honorable Mention, K — 2
Grant Connolly, 2nd Grade, Honorable Mention, K — 2
MES — Chrissy Clow, Media Specialist
Kallage Johnson, 1st Grade, 1st Place, K – 2
Hanson Brohawn, 1st grade, Honorable Mention, K — 2
KES — Heather Gray, Media Specialist
Evelynn Cook, 3rd Grade, Honorable Mention, 3 — 5
Each year, the Maryland Judiciary’s Mediation and Conflict Resolution Office (MACRO) observes Conflict Resolution Day, the third Thursday in October, by hosting this bookmark design contest for Maryland students in grades K — 8. It’s a contest Queen Anne’s County has been championing after winning their first award in 2019, and they’ve swept the state the past three years straight with multiple winners across K — 5.
Entries are judged on both artistic merit and their peaceful conflict resolution messages. The contest has grown since it began in 2005 with fewer than 40 entries. MACRO typically receives more than 2,000 entries each year from all across Maryland, but this year was record-breaking.
“This contest has continued to be a game changer for our students and School Library Media Specialists, who also get to share in the spotlight of promoting the wonderful things that happen in their libraries through this contest. It also helps spread the perfect message of peace and love through the holidays. Congratulations to all our winners, and to all students and Media Specialists who participated,” shared Michael Bell, Supervisor, QACPS.
To view a video of the 17th Annual Conflict Resolution Day Bookmark Art Contest Awards Ceremony, please visit: https://youtu.be/ASGSPaX_bM8
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.