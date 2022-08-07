QACMHC Check Presentation

From left: Jan Wood, president and chief development officer, Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center Foundation; Susan Vianna, treasurer, Queen Anne’s County Mental Health Committee; Rod Kornrumpf, vice president of behavioral health, LH AAMC; Salena Barrett, director, QACMHC; Kelly Phipps, chair, QACMHC; Deborah Shiley, director QACMHC; Kari Anderson, director, QACMHC; Kelly Miller, vice president, QACMHC; and Donna Phillips (kneeling front) – clinical director, behavioral health, LH AAMC, present the gift of $50,000 to support Queen Anne’s County citizens acquiring services through the J. Kent McNew Family Medical Center for mental health at AAMC.

 AAMC

ANNAPOLIS — The Queen Anne’s County Mental Health Committee has donated $50,000 to Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center’s J. Kent McNew Family Medical Center, a stand-alone mental health facility that provides both inpatient and outpatient mental health services to both residents of Anne Arundel and Queen Anne’s counties.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.