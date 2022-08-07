From left: Jan Wood, president and chief development officer, Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center Foundation; Susan Vianna, treasurer, Queen Anne’s County Mental Health Committee; Rod Kornrumpf, vice president of behavioral health, LH AAMC; Salena Barrett, director, QACMHC; Kelly Phipps, chair, QACMHC; Deborah Shiley, director QACMHC; Kari Anderson, director, QACMHC; Kelly Miller, vice president, QACMHC; and Donna Phillips (kneeling front) – clinical director, behavioral health, LH AAMC, present the gift of $50,000 to support Queen Anne’s County citizens acquiring services through the J. Kent McNew Family Medical Center for mental health at AAMC.
ANNAPOLIS — The Queen Anne’s County Mental Health Committee has donated $50,000 to Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center’s J. Kent McNew Family Medical Center, a stand-alone mental health facility that provides both inpatient and outpatient mental health services to both residents of Anne Arundel and Queen Anne’s counties.
Opened in 2020, on the cusp of the COVID crisis, the 56,000 square-foot center includes a 16-bed inpatient mental health unit, a psychiatric day hospital/partial hospitalization program, and an intensive outpatient treatment program, and offers a much needed resource to those living on the Mid-Shore.
Referral and care coordination services for community-based treatment is a tenet of the treatment facility — and where QAMHC comes into play.
Through a fund set up for Queen Anne’s County residents by QAMHC, resources to help pay for things insurance can’t fully cover, or extras like child care, and rent and prescription assistance are made available based on the social worker or caseworkers recommendation.
There are a number of components to mental health care, QAMHC Chair Kelly Phipps, noted, and if one of those things doesn’t work in it can keep the patient from treatment altogether.
The services available now at the J. Kent McNew facility are a welcome addition, Phipps said, noting that the closest center to Queen Anne’s previously was the Eastern Shore Hospital in Cambridge. With mental health crises being more prevalent than ever, it’s not uncommon for patients to be transported from a local emergency room to spend hours of wait time to be seen at one of the Baltimore centers, such as Sheppard Pratt, she said.
Through the yearly grant application cycle, six agencies received awards from the committee: Corsica River Mental Health, Anne Arundel Medical Center Foundation, Compass, Haven Ministries, For All Seasons, and Striving for Wellness Together.
And although QAMHC isn’t capable of “handing out hundreds of thousands of dollars,” Phipps says, “We are able to give local organizations money to help citizens while they are dealing with their struggles.”
A non-profit 501(c)(3) organization established in 1986 by Lynette Nielson, who realized that local mental health programs needed access to additional funds to serve the needs of their patients, the QAMHC board of volunteers endeavors to continue her vision. Since that time, they have raised over $650,000 through fundraisers, direct solicitations, and a small legacy.
The center also shares a campus with Pathways, which provides detox, residential, and outpatient substance use services.
Having all mental health services together allows us to serve more people, in one place, for a variety of overlapping issues, shared Molly Fleenor, communications and stewardship officer with Anne Arundel Medical Center Foundation.
