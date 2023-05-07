From left, Dr. Mary Leventhal presents scholarships to Wilson Smothers Jr. and Nathaniel Ford, both seniors at Queen Anne’s County High, and Sydney Riska, accepting on behalf of her sister Brianna, a senior at Kent Island High. Also absent: scholarship winner Amirr Coles, a senior at QACHS.
From left, Queen Anne’s County NAACP Branch 7024 President Marlon Johnson, Freedom Fund Banquet guest speaker Rev. Dr. Lee P. Washington, and Freedom Fund Committee Chairperson Eric Daniels. All spoke at the annual banquet to raise scholarship funds for graduating Queen Anne’s County Public Schools seniors, Saturday afternoon, April 29, at the Bay Country Moose Lodge 831 in Queenstown.
The audience at the annual Queen Anne’s County NAACP Branch 7024 Freedom Fund Scholarship Banquet Saturday afternoon, April 29, at the Bay Country Moose Lodge in Queenstown. The annual banquet is held to raise funds for graduating seniors each year.
From left, Dr. Mary Leventhal presents scholarships to Wilson Smothers Jr. and Nathaniel Ford, both seniors at Queen Anne’s County High, and Sydney Riska, accepting on behalf of her sister Brianna, a senior at Kent Island High. Also absent: scholarship winner Amirr Coles, a senior at QACHS.
Photo by DOUG BISHOP
From left, Queen Anne’s County NAACP Branch 7024 President Marlon Johnson, Freedom Fund Banquet guest speaker Rev. Dr. Lee P. Washington, and Freedom Fund Committee Chairperson Eric Daniels. All spoke at the annual banquet to raise scholarship funds for graduating Queen Anne’s County Public Schools seniors, Saturday afternoon, April 29, at the Bay Country Moose Lodge 831 in Queenstown.
PhotoS by DOUG BISHOP
The audience at the annual Queen Anne’s County NAACP Branch 7024 Freedom Fund Scholarship Banquet Saturday afternoon, April 29, at the Bay Country Moose Lodge in Queenstown. The annual banquet is held to raise funds for graduating seniors each year.
QUEENSTOWN — Nearly 200 people attended the annual Freedom Fund Scholarship Banquet hosted by the Queen Anne’s County NAACP Branch 7024 on Saturday afternoon at the Bay Country Moose Lodge, where four scholars were recognized in their pursuit of higher education.
Freedom Fund Committee member and mistress of ceremonies Marsha Wilder said, “How wonderful it is that we can again come together for this event, as the past several years we could not gather because of the pandemic.” Her remark was followed by a rousing response of “Amen!” from the audience.
Freedom Fund Chairperson Eric Daniels and QA NAACP President Marlon Johnson welcomed all who attended, thanking those who had come to show their support.
As part of the opening, everyone stood as “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” penned by James Weldon Johnson, was sung by everyone in its entirety.
Freedom Fund recipients were announced and awarded by Daniels and Scholarship Committee Chairperson Dr. Mary Leventhal.
Four graduating Queen Anne’s County seniors were each awarded $500 scholarships to be applied to their expenses of going off to college next fall. The winning students: Brianna Riska from Kent Island High School and Wilson Smothers Jr., Nathaniel Ford and Amirr Coles, all from Queen Anne’s County High School.
Brianna will be attending the University of South Alabama and was not present as she was in Alabama attending freshman orientation. Her younger sister, Sydney Riska, also a KIHS student, accepted the scholarship award for her sister. Amirr Coles was also unable to attend as he was working his weekend job and could not get leave.
The guest speaker was Reverend Dr. Lee P. Washington, pastor emeritus of Reid Temple A.M.E. Church in Glendale. Before he retired, Washington helped build the church to an enrollment of 15,000 members, among other significant contributions to the community just outside Washington, D.C.
Washington’s talk highlighted the rich legacy of Black history, especially on the Eastern Shore. He pointed out progress, as well as shortcomings in the area.
He said, “As much as things have changed, many things have remained the same.”
He referenced the late Congressman John Lewis’s remark of “finding good trouble” — meaning a challenge, a call to action to today’s people to continue to strive to overcome injustices everywhere.
Washington was particularly critical of the government of Caroline County, the birthplace of Frederick Douglass, saying the county has never had a Black leader elected to county government.
Three individuals from the African American community were honored during the program for their work to help others — Rev. Alice Hutchins, Pastor Anthony Reed and Rev. Daniel Ward.
The event ended with everyone singing “We Shall Overcome.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.