“Nana Poppins” provides free face painting for children during the annual Grasonville Labor Day Parade & Celebration, Monday, Sept. 6. Her booth was set up outside the Grasonville Community Center. The child pictured is Antoine Hairston, III, age 4, of Centreville.
This antique 1965 Pontiac GTO, owned and driven by Gregory Roberts got lots of attention along the parade route. One of the cleanest and slickest cars in this year’s annual Grasonville Labor Day Parade & Celebration.
Longtime Buffalo Soldier Motorcycle Club member Martin Skinner of Grasonville sits atop his new three-wheeler bike as he drives along the parade route during the annual Grasonville Labor Day Parade & Celebration, Monday, Sept. 6.
There were three Polaris “Slingshot” three-wheel cars in this year’s annual Grasonville Labor Day Parade.
Working man trucks in this year’s Grasonville Labor Day Parade & Celebration, Monday, Sept. 6 — the biggest of big trucks, all very clean.
Always participating, well represented, Grasonville Volunteer Fire Department had seven of their vehicles in this year’s annual Grasonville Labor Day Parade, Monday, Sept. 6.
The ABM Dance Team of Dorchester County performs during this year’s annual Grasonville Labor Day Parade & Celebration.
The five parade judges for this year’s annual Grasonville Labor Day Parade, from the left; Mark “Jay” Scott, Nina Walker-Wright, Janet Pauls, Walter Pauls, and Ta’Kia Dozier.
Leading the annual Grasonville Labor Day Parade, is QA commissioner Steve Wilson, left, and Sheriff Gary Hofmann.
The very colorful “Team Autism” golf cart is driven by Alicia Dodd as Isiah Dodd tosses out candy along to parade route during the annual Grasonville Labor Day Parade & Celebration, Monday.
The lead car from the Annapolis Corvette Stingray Club makes its way up the parade route along Route 18, Monday, Sept. 6, during the annual Grasonville Labor Day Parade & Celebration.
This 1962 Chevy Impala is driven by owner Gordon Cayer along the parade route, and was the oldest antique car in the parade.
Princess Leilani Brooks, represents Talbot County in the annual Grasonville Labor Day Parade & Celebration.
Members of the Eastern Shore Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club ride along the parade route. There were more than 50 motorcycles in this year’s parade, from many different groups.
The Centreville Homeboys Motorcycle Club is pictured during this year’s annual Grasonville Labor Day Parade & Celebration.
Winners of the “Best Youth Group” in this year’s annual Labor Day Parade & Celebration, members of Rachaun Lee Dance Group of Kent County perform for the judges.
This young man walks the parade route as he guides his model truck and race car trailer during the annual Grasonville Labor Day Parade & Celebration.
GRASONVILLE — A parade for the people, Grasonville hosted their annual Labor Day event with a multitude of classic cars, work trucks, fire trucks, motorcycles and more filling the parade route. Dance teams from Dorchester and Kent counties entertained watchers, and after the parade kids were able to have their faces painted for free.
