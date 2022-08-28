STEVENSVILLE — Last year was a “three-peat” of Maryland Seal of Biliteracy earners in Queen Anne’s County Public Schools. This year, students rose to the occasion and for a fourth straight year the senior class of 2022 broke the previous seniors’ record by earning 28 Seal of Biliteracy Medals.
Students earning the Maryland Seal of Biliteracy receive a medal, special recognition at senior awards ceremonies, a gold seal affixed on their diploma and a special designation appears on the students’ transcripts so that every college knows the student is ‘“biliterate,” which is a huge draw to future employers.
“The Seal gives our (QACPS) World Language students ‘a game’,” said Michael Bell, supervisor of World Languages in Queen Anne’s County. “Sports teams have championships, Visual Arts programs now have ArtScene, Performing Arts teams have All-State, All-Shore and District Festival, so bringing the Maryland Seal of Biliteracy to QACPS has become a ‘game-changer’ for the World Language programs.”
There have been steady increases in QACPS annually too, beginning with 17 “Seal earners” in 2019, 19 in 2020, 26 in 2021, and now 28 in 2022.
This spring, Bell interviewed students at both high schools with the Department Chairs on what earning the Seal of Biliteracy means to them and to their families.
“What moved me the most about these students was their stories,” said Bell. “…remarkable stories of why learning another language is important to them, how they’d team up with friends to speak and learn, even watch movies in the target language! They’re all such an impressive group of talented teens, and I give our World Language teachers all the credit. After all, it takes talented teachers to bring out talent in students, and every future employer should keep an eye out for these talented teens.”
Dr. Patricia Saelens, superintendent of schools, was equally as proud of these students and their accomplishments. “Congratulations to all our students who worked diligently to be awarded the Seal of Biliteracy. I admire their hard work and dedication and know this will position them for continued successes in the future,” she said.
In 2022, all students in World Language classes in levels 2 and beyond were given the opportunity to take the AAPPL test (ACTFL Assessment of Performance toward Proficiency in Languages) free of charge, thanks to a grant written to support this district-wide initiative. The AAPPL test is a proficiency and performance assessment used to evaluate tasks across three modes of communication: 1) Interpersonal Listening/Speaking; 2) Presentational Writing; and 3) Interpretive Reading and Listening. If a student taking the AAPPL test earns Intermediate-High scores of an i5 in all four domains, they are eligible for Maryland the Seal of Biliteracy.
Kent Island High School 2022 Seal of Biliteracy Senior Earners
Javier Alvarenga
L. Ariel Alvarenga
L. Daniel Alvarenga
Brooke Barba
Sara Berger
Alice Davis
Lukas Hamann
Sarah Hanley
Conrad Herrman
Maya Jarrar
Danielle Kosowsky
Hannah Krampitz
Adam Martin
Megan Mollman
Wendy Nieto Chevez
Abigail Pearse
Hannah Scopp
Harrison Wiliams
Queen Anne’s County High School 2022 Seal of Biliteracy Senior Earners
