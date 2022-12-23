Portfolio Night at AAM

KIHS student artists participating in Portfolio Night included, from left, Alyssa Scalia, Marleigh Bur, Ari Shores, Jayden Henry, Rain Diederichs, Mairin Hussey, Emily Alt, Lexi Harris and Darcy Bouchat.

 Photo courtesy Andrea Schulte

EASTON — On Nov. 30, Queen Anne’s County Public Schools art students attended Portfolio Night at the Academy Art Museum in Easton. This annual event offers area high school students the chance to receive expert tips on what makes a winning portfolio from a panel of art school representatives.

