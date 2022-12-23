EASTON — On Nov. 30, Queen Anne’s County Public Schools art students attended Portfolio Night at the Academy Art Museum in Easton. This annual event offers area high school students the chance to receive expert tips on what makes a winning portfolio from a panel of art school representatives.
Award-winning Kent Island High School seniors in attendance were: Alyssa Scalia, who plans to attend either MICA (Maryland Institute College of Art) or SCAD (Savannah College of Art and Design); Marleigh Bur, who plans to attend MICA; Ari Shores; Jayden Henry, who plans to attend MICA; and Mairin Hussey, who plans to attend either George Washington or MICA. Queen Anne’s County High School’s outstanding senior artist Alani Pauls also attended.
In addition to those seniors, Kent Island High School juniors also joined Art Department Chair Andrea Schulte in attendance to gain advice as they head into their senior year. Those KIHS juniors included Rain Diederichs, Emily Alt, Lexi Harris and Darcy Bouchat.
Several of the students mentioned have already won statewide art awards and honors, or Visual Arts Teen of the Week honors in the local newspaper, and with 10 students in attendance at Portfolio Night, there’s definitely going to be a lot of art scholarship money earned between QACPS’ two high schools, said Michael Bell, supervisor of Visual and Performing Arts.
“Congratulations to Andrea Schulte (KIHS) and Stephanie Zeiler (QACHS) on building up their National Art Honor Societies since their inception at both high schools in 2019. Their hard work and dedication have led to massive increases in student scholarships in art, and a tremendous amount of statewide and national honors over the past four years that make our programs among the very best in the state,” Bell said.
“If you look at these outstanding students and what they’ve accomplished as artists and academically, it’s proof of what I’ve always said — your most creative teens (that enroll in multiple visual or performing arts classes) often become their school’s highest academic achievers,” Bell added.
The public can check out these student artists and their work at ArtScene 2023 from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, at QACHS and from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at KIHS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.