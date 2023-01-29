Queen Anne’s County High School student artists, from left, Kelsey Rogers, Tegan Carey, Tristan Ott, Dayce Chambers (front), Josh Kunes, Anne Marie Thomas (front), Melissa Candella (obscured), Cassidy Alexander, Brittany Bamaca, Julia Reburn, Emily Marvel, Campbell Riggs, Erin Baldwin, and Zuzu Kusmider.
Kent Island High School student artists, from left, Brianna Gonzalez Rauseo, Megan Carpenter, Anna Ratel, Lindsey Adwell (kneeling), Savannah Prince, Talia Crowe, Ava Clemes, Kaitlyn Lucas (kneeling), Michael Kelly, Rain Diederichs, Alyssa Scalia (kneeling), Jackson Powell, Grace Hartlove, Chelsea Beatty and Layla Shue.
Queen Anne’s County High School student Ann Marie Thomas received a first place for this acrylic painting titled “Jarabe Tapatio.”
PHOTO COURTESY MICHAEL BELL
Kent Island High School student Megan Carpenter took first place with her “Growing Heart” sculpture.
PHOTO COURTESY MICHAEL BELL
Kent Island High School senior Talia Crowe took first place with her painting, “Whiplash.”
PHOTO COURTESY MICHAEL BELL
PHOTOs COURTESY of MICHAEL BELL
Mairin Hussey, from Kent Island High, took second place with this “Savior?” print.
PHOTO COURTESY MICHAEL BELL
PHOTO COURTESY MICHAEL BELL
Grace Hartlove, from Kent Island High, received an honorable mention for this acrylic paining of a brown bear swimming.
PHOTO COURTESY MICHAEL BELL
Emily Marvel, from Queen Anne’s County High School, received an honorable mention for this oil pastel titled “Release.”
PHOTO COURTESY MICHAEL BELL
Kent Island High School student Alyssa Scalia received an honorable mention for her collage, “Directionless.”
PHOTO COURTESY MICHAEL BELL
Kent Island High School junior Jackson Powell took second place with this piece titled “Huarya.”
Academy Art Museum Student Exhibition
PHOTO COURTESY MICHAEL BELL
Students from all over the Mid-Shore participated in the art exhibition at the Academy Art Museum in Easton.
PHOTO COURTESY MICHAEL BELL
The Academy Art Museum in Easton presents the 2022-23 Student Art Exhibition.
EASTON — This year marked the second year of the return of the Mid-Shore Student Art Exhibition at the Academy Art Museum, but the first time for a packed house that had the same great energy as the pre-COVID exhibitions back in 2019. Constance Del Nero, director of Children’s Education at the Museum, again held three back-to-back nights of special receptions for students in grades K-3 on Monday, Jan. 9, grades 4-8 on Tuesday, Jan. 10, and a culminating in an awards ceremony for high school students in grades 9-12 gathered from all across the Eastern Shore on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
The exhibitions highlighted talented student artists from Talbot, Caroline, Dorchester and Queen Anne’s counties. Queen Anne’s had a massive 208 elementary school students, 50 middle school and 50 high school student artworks featured in this exhibition, and took home a total of nine awards, sweeping first place in all three Gold categories, two out of three second place Silver categories, one third place category and three additional honorable mentions.
Dr. Patricia Saelens, superintendent of Queen Anne’s County Public Schools, attended the event on opening night to see all of the artwork and said, “This was such a great opportunity to showcase our students’ talents. It was such an incredible event, and I was so happy to attend.”
“This quality of artwork at the show from Queen Anne’s definitely stood out, and this was backed up by the resounding number of awards students received,” said Michael Bell, supervisor of Visual and Performing Arts for QACPS. “Congratulations goes out to all students who submitted (art) across every Shore district, and to every art teacher for their hard work and dedication, making sure our students’ creativity is fostered and seen.”
Here is the list of QACPS winners in the Mid-Shore Student Art Exhibition:
First Place (Gold)
Megan Carpenter: “Growing Heart” sculpture with flowers, KIHS, Grade 12
Ann Marie Thomas: “Jarabe Tapatio,” QACHS, Grade 11
Talia Crowe: “Whiplash,” Oil pastel and acrylic, KIHS, Grade 12
