EASTON — This year marked the second year of the return of the Mid-Shore Student Art Exhibition at the Academy Art Museum, but the first time for a packed house that had the same great energy as the pre-COVID exhibitions back in 2019. Constance Del Nero, director of Children’s Education at the Museum, again held three back-to-back nights of special receptions for students in grades K-3 on Monday, Jan. 9, grades 4-8 on Tuesday, Jan. 10, and a culminating in an awards ceremony for high school students in grades 9-12 gathered from all across the Eastern Shore on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

