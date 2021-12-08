CENTREVILLE — Eric Wright’s Queen Anne’s County High School Marching Lions Band finally made its return to the field this fall. This process began back in May 2021, when spring training clinics and camps resumed. Once school let out for summer in June, the band began a weekly rehearsal schedule on Wednesday nights, where members began working on music for the field production, as well as spending time re-teaching and re-learning marching fundamentals.
All of this training led to a two-week summer band camp that was held at the end of July and beginning of August, where band members learned most of the drill work and visuals for the field production. Camp concluded with a performance of what had been learned over that two-week stretch for friends and family in the QACHS Lions Stadium.
The Marching Lions then kicked off the 2021 — 2022 season with a stand-still performance of their show music in the Horse Show Ring as a part of the Queen Anne’s County Fair opening ceremonies before leading the Fair Parade through the 4-H Park.
The Marching Lions Band is a member of the Tournament of Bands competitive field band circuit and competes locally in the Chesapeake and Delaware’s Region 9. The Marching Lions opened their season attending the Middletown and Odessa High School’s Showcase of Champions held at Odessa High School’s Mighty Ducks Stadium in Townsend, Delaware. After returning to the competitive field for the first time in two years and giving an outstanding performance, they earned a season opening score of 77.7 that earned the band a first place finish in its group class.
The following week, the band traveled to Lake Forest High School in Felton, Delaware, for the second competition of the season where they increased their score to 78.45 for another first place finish and also received the specialty awards for Best Percussion and Best Color Guard. The band took a week off from the road in order to be a part of the QACHS Homecoming activities that included the Pep Rally, Parade, Mass Band Pregame with the middle school marching bands and half-time performances, but after homecoming, the Marching Lions hit the road again traveling to Middletown, Delaware, to compete in the Appoquinimink High School TOB Invitational competition. There, they once again increased their score to an 80.45 and received their third first place finish.
For Director of Bands Eric Wright, this has become quite the journey back on top.
“After losing a week of being on the road due to inclement weather canceling the planned trip to compete in the Cab Calloway TOB Competition in Wilmington, Delaware,” Wright said, “the Marching Lions once again returned to Appoquinimink High School to compete in the Tournament of Bands Region 9 Championships where we gave our best performance of the season!”
This performance earned the Marching Lions a final score increase to 84.35, for a season improvement of 6.65 points over five weeks. This score also earned them a final first place finish that gave them the title of the TOB Region 9 Group 1 Open Champions, in addition to earning the specialty awards of First Place Music, First Place Visual, Best Percussion and Best Color Guard.
The band performed Wednesday night, Dec. 1, in the QACHS Music Department Winter Concert.
All performing arts teachers were also honored at the Dec. 1 board meeting with the QACPS Spirit Award for their dedication and hard work to help keep performances.
Friday, Dec. 3, the Marching Lions will be performing at the Centreville Christmas Parade.
