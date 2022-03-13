In this 2019 file photo, seventh-grade student Nathan practices using a design and modeling program. Earlier this month, Queen Anne’s County Public Schools purchased new computers, many of which will be used for its high schools’ Project Lead the Way programs.
CENTREVILLE — A new fleet of computers, more than 400 in total, will be coming to Queen Anne’s County’s two high schools.
During the March 1 meeting, the Queen Anne’s County Board of Education approved purchase orders for collections of two kinds of desktop computers.
The vast majority will be used to upgrade the high schools’ computer labs, classrooms used mostly for software-based courses — business, computer science, foundations of technology, interactive media production, and graphic arts were the examples listed in the board’s purchasing document.
According to Josh Combs, supervisor of technology at Queen Anne’s County Public Schools, 194 desktops will be sent to both Kent Island and Queen Anne’s County high schools.
KIHS has eight labs, including one at its annex location, and QACHS has seven.
The second kind of computer, 52 total Dell Precision T5810, will be used for the high school’s Project Lead the Way Computer-Aided Design labs.
A nationwide program, Project Lead the Way gives Science Technology Engineering and Math and career training for students.
QACPS’ second purchase order said the Dell computers, “higher end specifications computers,” were required to run PLTW software.
Combs said QACHS will be receiving 26 PLTW-capable computers, and KIHS will be receiving 52 to split between its main campus and its annex.
Combs told the board that QACPS has not upgraded its engineering and architecture labs for “probably eight years,” saying “they desperately need to be replaced.”
Combined, the two purchases made to education technology provider Trafera cost QACPS $365,881.45.
The $246,681.45 used for the general computer labs was sourced out of the FY 2022 Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) II Fund.
The $119,200 used for the PLTW-capable computers came from the county’s FY 2022 Unrestricted Capital Outlay Budget.
Both purchases were made through the Maryland Education Enterprise Consortium, a statewide collective that provides its members with efficient technology-based contracts.
