STEVENSVILLE — The Feed-A-Family Community Program in Queen Anne’s County is returning for its 17th season of providing food boxes and frozen turkeys for families in need. The program serves folks in Stevensville, Chester, Grasonville, Queenstown and parts of Centreville.
Feed-A-Family delivers food and turkeys the Saturday before Thanksgiving. Last year more than 800 families benefited from this program between Thanksgiving and Christmas. Sponsored by local churches and supported through the local community, the program is not affiliated with any county or state agency and does not receive grants.
“This is a great opportunity for one family to help out another family at the beginning of the season of sharing thanks and love,” said director Bobbie Bell. “If you would be interested in helping, you could choose and fill a Turkey Tag displayed at your local church or business, be on our work or delivery team, donate grocery store gift cards, or pray for another successful year of serving folks in our area.”
Donations in the form of grocery cards or checks can be sent to Christ Church, 830 Romancoke Road, Stevensville, MD 21666. Please note in memo the donation is for Feed-A-Family.
To volunteer to help in this year’s community food program, contact Bell at 443-333-8975 or email bellbloomcoach@yahoo.com.
If you are in need and would like to receive a box of food for Thanksgiving, please call 301-512-8448, 703-967-8674 or 410-827-9230 by Nov. 14. Delivery will be Saturday, Nov. 20. For more information visit www.feedafamily.net.
