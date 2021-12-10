Qlarant Foundatiion donates iPads to BAAM

EASTON — Dr. Molly Burgoyne-Brian, vice chair of Qlarant Foundation, recently presented Dina Gomes Daly, LCSW, MSW, executive director of Building African American Minds (BAAM) with five gently used, iPad devices and covers.
According to BAAM’s website, “the purpose of this program is to identify first grade African American males at risk for failure. We aim to recognize and address socioeconomic barriers that inhibit their ability to learn effectively and provide academic enrichment in a safe, caring, and structured environment.” The organization added BAAM for Girls in 2021 with the goal of teaching girls to think for themselves.
“We value self-worth, integrity, and intelligence,” founders state.
Daly joined Burgoyne-Brian, along with BAAM Athletic Director Kendrick Daly, in the BAAM Athletic Facility on Jowite Street in Easton for the presentation.
“BAAM is thankful for partners like Dr. Burgoyne, who is actively involved with our BAAM students and thinks of us when there is an opportunity to improve what we do for our youth and community,” said Daly. “We are grateful for the iPads that we received today from Qlarant and we will definitely use them to better serve the young boys and girls who participate in our after school program and who attend our Athletic Center to play basketball, indoor soccer, and other community activities.”
In addition to his duties as athletic director, Kendrick Daly handles BAAM’s information technology function.
BAAM opened the Athletic Center in 2019 and provides a gym, locker rooms, and classroom space for the children.
“We started in 2005 serving five families,” Daly said, who founded the organization with Derick Daly. Since then, BAAM has served over 200 families.
Derick Daly passed the baton to Dina Daly as executive director in 2021 to turn his attention to other projects to benefit the community and the organization. She took over after retiring as the head of the Caroline County Department of Social Services.
“Qlarant is excited to make this small contribution to BAAM, an organization making a significant, positive impact in the local community,” said Burgoyne-Brian.
Qlarant Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Qlarant, a national leader in quality improvement, high reliability, program integrity, and technology solutions. The company is headquartered in Easton, with 500 employees across the country. Since 2006, the Foundation has awarded almost $6 million to 87 different organizations in Maryland and the District of Columbia.
BAMM is a 2020 Community Impact Award recipient. Dina Daly is a 2021 Caliber Award, Lifetime Achievement award winner. To learn more about BAAM, these awards, and other impact stories, visit the website, www.baamboys.com/impact-stories.
