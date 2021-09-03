CENTREVILLE — Queen Anne’s Chorale is pleased to announce its 33rd season with the Fall 2021 semester.
Monday night rehearsals begin Sept. 13 at Centreville UMC, 608 Church Hill Road. Each semester begins with an “Open House” to welcome new and returning singers. Registration starts at 6:30 p.m., with rehearsal at 7 p.m. and ending with a brief social. Regular 7 to 9 p.m. weekly rehearsals resume Sept. 20 and run through Nov. 29.
Participants will be preparing repertoire for concerts on the weekend of Dec. 4 and 5, with a Community Service Concert planned for Monday evening, Dec. 6. The theme is “A Family Christmas.” Selections include old favorites such as “Silver Bells” and “Winter Wonderland,” fun pieces such as “Mele Kalikimaka,” “You’re a Mean One, Mister Grinch” and “Nutcracker Jingles,” along with other holiday standards that all ages will enjoy. Each concert includes the Select Ensemble, a traditional audience sing-along, and other special music.
The Chorale’s 32nd season (2020-2021) featured a series of December radio broadcasts on WCEI achieved through on-line rehearsals, spring semester monthly webinars focused on various singing skills, and just concluded with an in-person Summer Semester.
Queen Anne’s Chorale is an all-volunteer, non-auditioned community chorus with the motto “Entertaining, Engaging, Educating since 1989.” The ability to read music is helpful, but not required. All singers should be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 to maintain safety for everyone. Masks are optional.
Queen Anne’s Chorale is supported in part through grants from the United Way of Queen Anne’s County, the Queen Anne’s County Centre for the Arts, and the Maryland State Arts Council, an agency dedicated to cultivating a vibrant cultural community where the arts thrive.
