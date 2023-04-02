Queen Anne's Chorale

The Queen Anne’s Chorale will present its spring concert, “Feel the Spirit,” twice at Centreville United Methodist Church.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

CENTREVILLE — Spring is just around the corner and time for the very popular Queen Anne’s Chorale spring concert. There will be two concerts performed at the Centreville United Methodist Church: the first at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 22, and the second at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 23.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.