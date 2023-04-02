CENTREVILLE — Spring is just around the corner and time for the very popular Queen Anne’s Chorale spring concert. There will be two concerts performed at the Centreville United Methodist Church: the first at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 22, and the second at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 23.
Tickets are $20 each and are sold at the door or can be purchased from a Chorale member. Children through high school are admitted free.
“Feel the Spirit” is the program theme and the repertoire promises to get the audience’s toes tapping and soul enriched. The musical selections have been carefully chosen to explore familiar African-American spirituals and gospel songs, along with white spirituals that were sung at 19th century revivals and camp meetings. Both are an important part of our American musical heritage. Narration will provide some interesting background on each selection and audience participation will add another fun element to the concert. Soloists and the Chorale’s Select Ensemble will also add to the experience.
Repertoire will include rousing numbers such as “Every Time I Feel the Spirit,” “This Little Light of Mine,” “The Storm Is Passing Over” (a Chorale favorite), “When the Saints Go Marching In,” “Little David, Play on Your Harp,” and “I Know the Lord.”
“We’ve had great fun rehearsing these numbers,” said artistic director Bob Huntington.
Another popular number is “Down to the River to Pray.” The version used in the 2000 film “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” is sung with the text “Down in the River to Pray” to accompany its original use at full-immersion Baptisms, as depicted in the movie.
More reflective numbers are “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot,” “My Shepherd Will Supply My Need,” “Wayfaring Stranger” and “Lonesome Valley.”
Queen Anne’s Chorale is in its 35th season of bringing a variety of beautiful choral music to the Mid-Shore and beyond. Every singer thoroughly enjoys performing for the audience and hopes to draw a good crowd for the inspiring and entertaining April concerts.
For more information, contact Anne Foss at 410-827-8618.
The Queen Anne’s Chorale is supported in part through grants from the United Way of Queen Anne’s County, the Queen Anne’s County Centre for the Arts and the Maryland State Arts Council, an agency dedicated to cultivating a vibrant cultural community where the arts thrive.
