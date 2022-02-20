Sunday afternoon, January 30, from the left; Go-Getters 4-H Club leader Melissa Quillen, former 4-H club member Madelyn Toth, and Plastic Free QAC leader Sara Shelley are pictured at the club’s annual installation of officers and banquet. Shelley presented Madelyn with a recognition for founding the club’s “Going Green” initiative, which resulted in a huge collection of plastic bottles and caps melted down and made into the bench behind them. The club donated two such benches to the 4-H Park in Centreville in 2021.
Members of the Go-Getters 4-H Club of Queen Anne’s County stand around a recycled park bench, made from a huge collection of plastic bottles and caps that were melted down. The club donated two of these recycled benches to the 4-H Park in Centreville in 2021. Seated on the bench, from left: club leader Melissa Quillen, former club member Madelyn Toth who found the Go-Getters “Going Green” initiative, and Plastic Free QAC leader Sara Shelley who presented the club with a recognition, Sunday afternoon, Jan. 30, during the annual installation of officers banquet at the 4-H Park.
CENTREVILLE — Sunday afternoon, Jan. 30, the Go-Getters 4-H Club of Queen Anne’s County held their annual Installation of Officers banquet for 2022. The event was held at the 4-H Park in Centreville.
The local environmental organization known as Plastic Free QAC came to the banquet to recognize and honor the club for developing the “Go-Getters Go Green” initiative within the club activities. Incoming Director Sara Shelley spoke to the club members and their parents at the banquet. “I’m here tonight to award your Go Getters 4-H Club with a certificate of appreciation in recognition of the valuable contributions you’ve made in Queen Anne’s County by recycling and repurposing,” she said. “We’re a group of volunteers committed to educating and raising awareness about environmental and health hazards of single use plastics. The thousands of plastic grocery bags, bottles and bottle caps your group collected over recent years, and then had made into benches for the 4-H Park, was an impressive project that took a great deal of commitment and hard work from start to finish.”
Shelley also recognized Go-Getters 4-H member Madelyn Toth, who is now a student at the University of Delaware, for founding the “Go Green” recycling project back in 2017. Toth aged out of the 4-H program as a youth member, when she turned 19.
“All it takes is one person to step forward to make a difference,” Shelley said. She also recognized club 4-H leader Melissa Quillen for her ongoing leadership and organization in supporting the club’s youth.
Queen Anne’s County Cooperative Extension 4-H Program Assistant Sally Rosenberry said, “We are very proud of the Go-Getters 4-H Club for their dedication to community service. The recycling project that the club has undertaken is a great, ongoing project that benefits our community and our wonderful 4-H Park. All 4-H clubs participate in community service projects of their choice. The scale of the Go-Getters service project is certainly commendable!”
For more information about Plastic Free QAC, find them on Facebook and on Instagram at Plastic Free QAC. The organization is always looking for more volunteers to join in their monthly trash clean ups. To get involved, email plasticfreeqac@gmail.com or sign up for their monthly newsletter at their website plasticfreeqac.com
